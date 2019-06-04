‘The Ranch’ Fans Flip After Netflix Cancels Series

It’s been announced that The Ranch has officially been canceled by Netflix, and fans of the show are flipping out.

The reveal appears to have first been shared by actress Elisha Cuthbert, who revealed the news in an Instagram post.

Following the surprising announcement, fans have taken to social media to share their frustration, with many very disappointed that the show is ending.

“Totally bummed this is ending. One of the best Netflix series I’ve ever watched,” one fan commented on Cuthbert’s post.

“This makes me sad and excited. I have truly looked forward to the show and cannot wait for the last 20 episodes. Thank y’all for the tears and laughter,” another follower wrote.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

“I love this show, one of my favorite Netflix shows I wish it wouldn’t end, but all great things have an end unfortunately,” someone else tweeted.

“This makes me sad that it is coming to an end. The Ranch is really the only reason I am still subscribing to Netflix,” one other fan stated.

Clearly this show’s best episodes were all the ones with @maggielawson. 😉 Wishing the best to cast and crew for the final S4. #TheRanch – @TVLine https://t.co/s4OiuYneu8 — MagsMazing (@MagsMazing) June 4, 2019

Interestingly, many commented that are emerging from fans are related to the previously firing of Danny Masterson, who played Rooster Bennett, the brother of Kutcher’s Colt.

“I’m not surprised. The last season was horrendous. It nosedived after Rooster left. I’m still sad but last season was a fraction of what #theranch use to be,” one person said.

There are still 20 full episodes of the show left; 10 of which will air later in 2019, and the final 10 will debut in 2020.