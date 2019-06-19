‘The Rain’ Season 3: Netflix Says Show Will End After Upcoming Season

It’s been announced that Netflix original series, The Rain will be ending after its upcoming Season 3

According to See What’s Next, this will be the final outing for the Danish post-apocalyptic series.

Season 1 debuted on May 4, 2018, and the show was quickly renewed for Season 2, on May 30 of the same year. Season 2 subsequently launched six new episodes on May 17, 2019.

#TheRain has been renewed for a third and final season pic.twitter.com/ZyDRLr3uQq — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 19, 2019

According to reports, the third and final season of the show will likely debut in 2020, which was confirmed by a post on the show’s official Twitter page.

The rain stars Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Følsgaard, Lukas Løkken, Jessica Dinnage, Sonny Lindberg, and Angela Bundalovic.

Other co-stars include Natalie Madueño, Clara Rosager, Evin Ahmad, and Johannes Bah Kuhnke.

Per a description of the series: “When a virus that is carried by rainfall wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia, Danish siblings Simone (August) and Rasmus (Tønnesen) take shelter in a bunker. Six years later, they emerge to search for their father, a scientist who left them in the bunker but never returned.”

“Along the way they join a group of young survivors and together they travel across Denmark and Sweden, searching for a safe place, and for the siblings’ father, who may be able to provide the answers and the cure,” the description adds.

Fie lost almost everyone to the virus. She’ll fight to keep those who are left. pic.twitter.com/wvV5n56Dwy — The Rain (@TheRainNetflix) June 17, 2019

Fans of the show have since begun to comment on the news of its ending, with one saying, “Sad to be the end but happy to know that I met the best series of all time, that I had the pleasure of loving and caring for all the characters as if they were someone in my family.

“I await an epic finale,” the fan continued, “thank you The Rain!!

Current moods knowing @TheRainNetflix is renewed for a third and final season pic.twitter.com/iUD6OhkcGK — Angie 🌹 (@DreamofWoods_) June 19, 2019

“Okay okay look I’m very excited and happy that we’ll be seeing another season bUT FINAL SEASON NOOOO,” someone else tweeted.

“Thank you for this amazing series and thanks for giving a 3rd and final season. Much love [love] to all the amazing actors,” another fan commented.

There is currently no word on exactly when the final season of The Rain will debut, but considering that both of the first two seasons premiered in May, it is likely that the final season will also launch during the same month in 2020.