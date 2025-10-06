‘The Price Is Right’ Accused of Using ‘Ripoff’ Prize

A creator of ceramic ducks says The Price Is Right is gifting ripoffs of his product. The allegation was made in an Instagram post.

According the creator, he was shocked to learn that alleged knockoffs were being gifted on the game show. The London native claims it’s not the first time ripoffs of his product have been sold, but on such a scale.

“Ok so I debuted my Round Boy ceramic duck vase SIX years ago (picture number 4!). I was very proud of it so I got it protected by the ICO in the UK (protected design number 6156574 in case you were wondering),” the post began. “This protects the design as original in the UK/EU against unauthorised direct copies. Mine are all handmade with love and care and take a lot of time.”

He says fakes of his vase design have popped up on multiple websites, including Amazon, Temu, and Wish over the last year. He learned that a factory in China has been churning out fake copies but was pleased to know that Temu, Shein and Etsy removed them all when he reported it. However, Amazon, has not, despite him having proof of it being his original creation.

“So imagine my surprise when the f–king PRICE IS RIGHT @therealpriceisright used the FAKE item as a prize on a recent airing. With no due diligence or care from them to make sure they were promoting a genuine product rather than a fake copy of something I have poured a lot of hours into. Really shameful,” he added. He is requesting that they remove the fake and use his real version, noting this hurts how he earns a living.

The post was created on September 26. He hasn’t updated fans regarding whether the show got his message or not.