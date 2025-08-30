‘The Price Is Right’ Sees Big Change Ahead of New Season

The Price is Right is seeing some changes for the upcoming season.

Deadline reports that Let’s Make a Deal showrunner John Quinn is being brought on as showrunner and executive producer for The Price is Right.

Quinn also serves as showrunner on ABC’s Press Your Luck. He’s expected to incorporate numerous themed episodes for Price’s new season, such as Breast Cancer Awareness, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Pet Adoption Week, among others. The new season of the series, which celebrated its 10,000th episode earlier this year, is set to premiere this September.

“It’s the show we all watched during summer break and when we were homesick from school,” said Quinn. “This show is a major reason why I work on game shows in the first place, so to be a part of it now is an honor that I do not take lightly. I am beyond grateful and still pinching myself! From the second I came on board, I have felt at home, and that is a testament to the spectacular staff and crew who have been making this show a staple of American television for 53 years. What a delight!”

“John brings a dynamic energy, remarkable creativity, and a collaborative spirit that elevates every production he touches,” Jennifer Mullin, CEO, Fremantle, added. “Combined with his rare ability to adapt with the times while honoring tradition, make him the ideal choice to carry this iconic mainstay of television forward.”

Quinn will be taking over for Evelyn Warfel on The Price is Right, who was promoted to showrunner and executive producer in 2019. She became the first woman to be a showrunner in the show’s history. Warfel replaced Mike Richards, who exited Price and Let’s Make a Deal earlier in the year after signing an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

In addition to Quinn’s Price is Right takeover, CBS is also working on a new pricing game show hosted by current Price host Drew Carey. More information on the series has not been revealed, but as of now, there’s no indication that Carey won’t still be doing The Price is Right. Plus, with both shows being on CBS, it would probably be easy to make sure that he is able to do both. But more details should be announced soon.