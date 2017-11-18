Here’s What ‘The Partridge Family’ Stars Are up to Now

The Patridge Family was one of the biggest TV hits of the early 1970s. The ABC series was a commercial juggernaut, with sky-high ratings, accompanied by albums and singles that sold in the millions. The show turned David Cassidy into an instant teen idol.

The series launched in September 1970 and continued until March 1974. In between, songs like “I Think I Love You,” “Doesn’t Somebody Want To Be Wanted,” “I Woke Up In Love This Morning” and “Looking Through the Eyes of Love” dominated the charts. The series told the story of Shirley Patridge (Shirley Jones) and her musically-talented children in the fictitious San Pueblo, California.

With the recent news of Cassidy’s health emergency, you might be wondering what the rest of the Partridge Family cast is today. Some, like Shirley Jones, continue to work, while others have left Hollywood.

So come on, get happy and take a look at the Partridges today.

David Cassidy

David Cassidy, who became one of the most popular teen idols of the 1970s thanks to The Partridge Family, is now 67 years old.

In February, he told PEOPLE magazine he is suffering from dementia. On Saturday, it was reported that he is in critical condition and his organs are failing. He later reportedly regained consciousness, but still needs a liver transplant and is also suffering from kidney failure.

Cassidy has struggled with alcoholism and was arrested for DUI three times since 2010. After announcing his dementia diagnosis, he retired from acting and performing.

After Partridge ended in 1974, Cassidy continued acting on TV and recording music. He earned an Emmy nomination in 1978 for a guest appearance on Police Story. He was last seen on TV in a 2013 episode of CSI.

Shirley Jones

The 83-year-old Shirley Jones is still occasionally working in Hollywood. Last year, she appeared in a TV movie called The Irresistible Blueberry Farm and has two movies coming out in 2018.

Jones is revered today for her roles in several iconic musicals from the 1950s and 1960s. She appeared in Oklahoma!, Carousel and The Music Man. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her against-type role as a prostitute in Elmer Gantry opposite Burt Lancaster.

After Partridge, Jones starred in another series, Shirley, which only ran 12 episodes from 1979 to 1980. More recent credits include The Middle Ages, Over The Garden Wall, Days Of Our Lives, Cougar Town and Raising Hope.

Jones was Cassidy’s stepmother. Her first husband was Cassidy’s father, Jack Cassidy, and the couple had three children. Jones and Jack Cassidy divorced in 1974. In 1977, she married Marty Ingles, who died in October 2015.

Danny Bonaduce

Danny Bonaduce, who played Danny Partridge, is now 58 years old and married to his third wife, Amy Railsback.

After Partridge, Bonaduce appeared in episodes of CHiPS, The Ben Stiller Show, The Amanda Show, That ’70s Show and CSI. However, during the late 1980s, he reinvented himself as a popular radio personality with a show in Philadelphia. In the mid-1990s, he got a syndicated show. He still records a morning show, which you can listen to on his website.

Cassidy also became a popular personality for TruTV’s World’s Dumbest series, appearing with other celebrities to comment on videos of people doing dumb things.

“David Cassidy once had a bigger fan club than Elvis & the Beatles. If you’re a fan, now is a great time to send him your love & best wishes,” Bonaduce tweeted after hearing about Cassidy’s dementia diagnosis.

Susan Dey

Susan Dey, now 64, starred as Laurie on The Partridge Family.

Dey had the most successful post-Partridge TV career of the main cast. In 1986, she was cast as Deputy District Attorney Grace Van Owen on L.A. Law. The role earned her a Golden Globe in 1988 and Emmy nominations in 1987, 1988 and 1989. She reprised the role in 2002’s L.A. Law: The Movie.

Outside of L.A. Law, Dey also starred on the 1992-1993 series Love & War. She appeared in a string of TV movies in the 1990s, including Blue River and Bridge of Time. She was last seen on TV in Third Watch in 2004.

In 2015, Jones revealed in her memoir that Dey has refused to take part in Partridge Family reunions. Since 2004, she has kept a low profile.

Suzanne Crough

Suzanne Crough played the youngest Partridge daughter, Tracy.

After Partridge ended, Crough got a role in Mulligan’s Stew in 1977, but left Hollywood the following year. In 2015, Crough died at age 52 after a battle with a form of cardiomypothy.

“Everyone thought I’d be the first Partridge to go. Sadly, it was little Tracy,” Bonaduce told PEOPLE after her death. “Suzanne was a wonderful lady and a good mom. She will be missed.”

Crough did appear in a 2010 Today Show reunion with Bonduce and Brian Forster, and shared why she thought the show was so successful.

“I think America was also looking for a funny, wholesome show. It kind of goes through waves,” Crough, who was living in Nevada at the time of her death, said.

Brian Forster

Brian Forster starred as Chris Partridge on The Partridge Family. After the show ended, he decided against pursuing a career in acting. Instead, he tried his hand at racecar driving and did some acting outside of Hollywood.

Despite pursuing interests outside Hollywood, the 57-year-old Forster came from an acting family.

“I came from an acting family and my Mom started me in commercials to get money for college. I did my first commercial at age seven for Texaco. My Mom was an actress named Jennifer Raine. My father was an actor and my stepfather was a character actor named Whit Bissell,” he explained in an 2002 interview.

Dave Madden

Dave Madden co-starred on The Partridge Family as their manager, Reuben Kincaid. He first appeared on TV as a comedian, gaining attention for his Ed Sullivan Show performances.

After Partridge, Madden starred on Alice as Earl Hicks. He also went on to appear in episodes of Boy Meets World, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, The Ben Stiller Show and Life With Lucy.

Madden died in 2014 at age 82 from complications of myelodysplastic syndrome. He was survived by his wife and two children.

