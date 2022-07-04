'The Old Man' Season 2 Renewal Fate Revealed at FX

Fans of FX's The Old Man series have wondered if it would be renewed for Season 2, and now we know the show's fate. Deadline reports that The Old Man will be back for new episodes, after achieving some big numbers on both cable and streaming at Hulu. The outlet reports that FX stated The Old Man "was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, beating 60 other premium and basic cable dramas, comedies and limited series, "per Neilson data. Deadline also said that FX stated that the show "was the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend, although it did not break out digital streaming numbers."

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man follows former CIA operative Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) who has been successfully living off the grid for decades. Suddenly, Chase is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes calling, attempting to kill him. This puts Chase at odds with a past comrade, Harold Harper (John Lithgow), who is now the FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence. The series also stars Alia Shawkat, Amy Brenneman, E. J. Bonilla, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and Gbenga Akinnagbe. Four episodes of the show are currently streaming on FX on Hulu, with just three more left in Season 1, which is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday, July 21.

FX's The Old Man will be officially returning for a second season. Season 1 continues Thursdays at 10 pm on FX and streams next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/5ZhDaixlCh — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) June 28, 2022

Speaking about the show's renewal, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier praised the show's main executive producers, Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield. Schrier said the three "have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry's book." He added, "The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team."

Karey Burke, the President of 20th Television, also spoke out about the news, heralding the show and offering her own comments on its creative team. "This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter," she said. "But the truth is, no one who has worked on it these past three years is surprised it's resonating so deeply. From the brilliant creative execution by Jon, Dan and Warren to the spectacular star turns from Jeff, John, Amy and Alia, this heart racing series delivers and we thank FX for the incredible support."