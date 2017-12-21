‘The Office’ Revival: Odds on Returning Characters

NBC recently confirmed that it was investigating a re-vamp of the fan-favorite series, The Office.

According to an article that first ran on TV Line, the show would be a continuation of the original series (which was actually a reboot from the UK version) and would “hopefully” air during the 2018-19 season.

The revival would again be set at Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It was reported to welcome a mix of old characters and new to comprise the office staff.

Unfortunately, the return of Steve Carell as Michael Scott is seemingly off the table, and the inclusion of Rainn Wilson taking the mantle of Office Manager, Dwight Shrute — as it was when the show ended — is also simply speculation at this time.

Bringing back a show that launched the careers of Carell and Wilson as well as Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson and Ellie Kemper, among others, will be difficult.

With that said, PopCulture.com takes a look at which members of the staff are more likely than the others to return to The Office.

Steve Carell (Michael Scott): Zero!

Carell left the show after the seventh season and despite plenty of fan outrage — or wishful thinking — he only came back for the series finale as a guest star.

Carell has gone on to bigger and better with many film credits to his name and is now producing Angie Tribeca for TBS.

It is a far better decision for Carell to stay away from the reboot, even though NBC would probably throw a ton of money at him for a limited run in an attempt to bring some validation to the show. Having Scott back in the office wouldn’t really make much sense at this point, either.

Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute): 75 percent

There is nothing more than speculation to this as Schrute has yet to make any public comments, but he would be a pretty solid bet to come back to the show.

The role of Dwight is a pretty perfect trope for a central Pennsylvanian who would be a lifelong employee at a place like Dunder Mifflin. After years of pining for being the office lead, Schrute ended the show’s run as just that. Having him return to the role would be a nice place to pick up the story as it ended.

Wilson went on to some level of demand after the show. There was a rumored spin-off, The Farm, which shot a pilot and then never saw the air. It was set to feature Schrute running the family beet farm as well as a bed and breakfast. Had that show been made, it would have likely killed the chances of this reboot from happening as the character would not have been as endearing (or annoying) and likely chased interest from fans.

Wilson was in Backstorm on Fox; has a limited role on Star Trek: Discovery on CBS, and voices Garagmel for The Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Suffice it to say, Wilson probably needs Schrute about as much as NBC needs Shrute.

John Krasinksi (Jim Halpert): Zero!

Again, like Carell, what benefit would Krasinski have at this stage of his career to return to The Office?

Moreover, the timeline proposed simply wouldn’t work for he nor NBC.

Krasinski will be the lead character in the Jack Ryan franchise that is set to air in 2018. His role as Ryan was made by Amazon Studios and in conjunction with Paramount Television, which is the competing company to NBC’s Universal Television.

Additionally, the long-term nemesis to Schrute has seen his career boom with a role in Detroit and an executive producer credit in Manchaster by the Sea, among other more prestigious releases.

Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly): 60 percent, but trending down

The likelihood of Fischer reprising the role of Beesly would come with a lot of questions for showrunners — namely, if she is back, why isn’t Jim?

If the storyline becomes a narrative of her being a single mother, or that Jim just never shows up, it would not make for a funny weave through that loyal fans would enjoy. And if the cut-to-camera comments become pokes at Krasinski like Fuller House does to the Olsen Twins, it will grow old fast.

As for Fischer, she would likely be available for the role.

Since the show went off the air, she has found mixed if not limited success in other projects.

ABC is set to run a midseason show called Splitting Up Together in 2018, which may or may not land a day, that she is the star of. Additionally 15:17 to Paris is also due to be released next year, which could push her odds of returning much lower.

Fischer had a role in the quickly panned You, Me and the Apocalypse and had a quick run on the since-canceled The Mysteries of Laura. She was set to star in Man With a Plan opposite Matt LeBlanc, but was recast after the pilot was shot.

B.J Novak (Ryan Howard) and Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor): 50 percent, cameos only

For many fans, the role Novak played on the show was not liked and so bringing him back may be a sad turn of events and hurt more than help a revival.

Additionally, he may not even want to do more than come back in small doses. He had a successful run alongside Kaling on The Mindy Project, so perhaps the pair could come back in limited engagements.

Kaling, likewise, has enjoyed success beyond The Office and that would make a full return a more remote opportunity.

Kaling recently had her first child. She is also set to star in feature films Ocean’s 8 as well as A Wrinkle in Time. One thing that may leave the door open is that Kaling maintains a good relationship with NBC as a executive producer and writer on the mid-season comedy release, Champions.

If Kaling is convinced to do a few guest spots, she may bring Novak with her. Otherwise, do not expect to see them as regulars.

Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson): 25 percent, but would trend up

Stanley was a great part to The Office, but at the end of the last series we celebrated his retirement.

A similar problem with bringing back Pam Beesly, if we have the return of Stanley to what end would it serve?

With his surely but lovable demeanor, he could have simply hated retirement and wanted to come back to work. Limited opportunities may have presented in small-town Scranton and forced Stanley back to Dunder Mifflin, we suppose.

Since the show ended, Baker has not had too much work thrown his way. He was in CMT’s now-cancelled Still the King and has done voice work on Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

There isn’t a real need for this character, which is why our estimate is low, but if NBC called, there is no reason for Baker to say no.

Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone): 100 percent

Sure, Kevin was fired from Dunder Mifflin in the finale but that is pretty meaningless in this example.



Kevin was, like Dwight, a perfect stereotype for a lifer at a company like Dunder Mifflin.

Writing him back into the story would be pretty simple as, like Stanley, the options for employees or employers in Scranton are sparse. If Dwight is back and has to re-hire Kevin, it would give something playful as a launching point.

Personally, Baumgartner has not seen much success since the show ended and so if NBC wanted him back, why would he say no?

He has had a laundry list of random gigs on series including Life in Pieces, Hand of God, Chicago Fire, The Goldbergs, Scream Queens and Good Behavior, but nothing like The Office provided his career.

Ed Helms (Andy Bernard) and Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon): 10 percent, if that high

Unfortunately, two of the better characters from The Office are extremely unlikely to reappear as those playing Andy Bernard and Erin Hannon have gone on to bigger and better.

Helms has been largely the same character no matter what he is in, but it has worked for him. He went from sidekick in The Hangover movies and then took on more starring roles in We’re the Millers, Vacation, Love the Coopers, Central Intelligence and Chappaquiddick.

Like several others, there would be no reason for Helms to go back to Scranton.

Similarly, Kemper went from funny front desk employee to a star in her own right.

She is now the lead in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix. Kemper was also in Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Lego Batman Movie, The Secret Life of Pets, Sex Tape and 21 Jump Street.

None of that precludes her from coming back, it just wouldn’t do much for her career trajectory at this point — other than giving a nod to nostalgia.

Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), and Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer): 100 percent

The trio of Oscar, Creed and Meredith aren’t exactly essential but they are long-running and perfect answers to regain some continuity to the show.

There is plenty to still be told around Oscar and the pairing of Creed and Meredith are essential personalities to any office environment let alone The Office culture.

Martinez is still friends with the proposed show runner and so his involvement is almost a lock. He has been working with Greg Daniels from The Office and now on People of Earth on TBS. Rumor has it that The Office may get a limited run, like Will & Grace; so his appearance on the revival only makes more sense.

As far as Flannery and Barton, both would have no reason to decline the opportunity unless they simply are not interested.

Flannery has guest-starred on many series’, including Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, American Housewife, New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has also been in a handful of roles in low-budget films.

Barton has already said that he would come back.

Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Shrute): 80 percent or higher

The behind the scene aspects of this production could come into play for Lieberstein to return to the HR Department at Dunder Mifflin.

Aside from playing Toby, Lieberstein was once a show runner for The Office and that would likely make him more inclined to come back.

He and Daniels have stayed close friends and so that would add to the likelihood of a return. The duo worked together on People of Earth and he and Kaling also stay in-touch as he took on a small role during the run of The Mindy Project.

Since that ended he has been working on a personal project called Song of Back and Neck, in which he wrote, stared, directed and is now post producing.

Kinsey already tweeted that she is just waiting for NBC to make the call. Which, to us, means she is a lock to reprise her role of Angela Schrute — which will make all the more sense if Wilson comes back as Dwight to run the office.

Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin): 20 percent, and trending down

Robinson was fantastic in his evolution on The Office, but his success since the show ended likely has him priced out of a return in any capacity other than a cameo — which probably wouldn’t make sense, either.

He is currently the star of Ghosted on Fox. The has been given mixed reviews and rating, but the production company just introduced a new show runner, which is usually a sign that another season is coming.

His comedic chops have been showcased in some more vulgar roles and it has allowed Robinson to shine.

He has been able to elevate Hot Tub Time Machine into a still-funny franchise, and put in work on This Is the End, Sausage Party and has multiple films in the works including Zeroville and An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn.

Aside from a paycheck, which he likely does not need, there is no reason to expect Robinson to take on Darryl again.