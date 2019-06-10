‘The Neighborhood’ Star Beth Behrs Speaks out About Season 2 Renewal

The CBS hit sitcom The Neighborhood has been renewed for Season 2 and star Beth Behrs told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview that she is extremely pleased about the exciting news!

“I could not be happier,” the actress said. “It’s truly the best job with the best people. I’m so incredibly lucky.”

The former 2 Broke Girls star — who is currently in Hong Kong filming her upcoming female buddy action comedy film, TWIN BLADES — touched on the topical subjects the comedy series sheds light over showing nothing but faith in the writers that everything is written with the up-most respect.

“I love our show with all my heart and trust implicitly our showrunner Jim Reynolds and Cedric the Entertainer to write from a place of love and compassion, that brings people together,” the 33-year-old admitted. “

The series is about a white family, Gemma Johnson, played by Behrs, and her husband Dave Johnson, played by Max Greenfield, who move to a predominantly black neighborhood and are neighbors with Calvin and Tina Butler who are played by Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold. In the hilarious comedy, the Johnsons and Butlers are teaching one another about each of their backgrounds all while finding middle ground.

Behrs mentioned that the fans of the show seem to have really taken to enjoying her character and Tina.

“They love it!” she mentioned when asked what fans thought about Season 1 so far. “Especially the relationship between Gemma and Tina.”

The cast and crew start filming Season 2 this summer in July, but a premiere date has not yet been set.

Until then, the actress is keeping busy with the female version of Rush Hour, starring Behrs and Ma Li.

“Yes, the story [TWIN BLADES] centers around two alpha females. I love my character. I play Zoe, an American tech entrepreneur who relocates her company to China,” Behrs explained. “Maylin [Ma] is a local female bodyguard who is hired to protect her. When Zoe’s life is threatened, the odd couple must put aside differences and join forces to survive. I love.”

Li, who was born in China and has played roles in films like Never Say Die and Goodbye Mr. Loser is “amazing” to work with according to the American actress.

“She’s amazing. Her physical comedy and timing are unparalleled in this day in age,” Behrs confessed. “She’s like a young Chaplin!”

Behrs has a lot on her plate this summer and fans are looking forward to seeing her back on the big screen.