'The Neighborhood' Makes Big Move Behind-the-Scenes

CBS has found a new creative leader for The Neighborhood, the hit sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield. Meg DeLoatch, who created the Netflix series Family Reunion, was hired as the new showrunner. She replaces series creator Jim Reynolds after there were reports of complaints about his leadership style, specifically on race-related issues.

DeLoatch created Family Reunion, a sitcom starring Tia Mowry and Anthony Alabi as a couple who move their family from Seattle to Columbus, Georgia for a family reunion. The show's second season debuted in April. If Family Reunion is renewed for a third season, DeLoatch would leave as showrunner but remain an executive producer, reports The Hollywood Reporter. DeLoatch also created UPN's Eve. Her other credits include Fuller House, Raven's Home, Family Matters, Single Ladies, and One on One.

(Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS)

The Neighborhood stars Greenfield and Beth Behrs as a Midwestern couple who move to a predominantly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles. Cedric and Tichina Arnold star as their neighbors. The show debuted in October 2018 and was renewed for a fourth season, which will be DeLoatch's first.

Back in April, Deadline reported Reynolds was leaving the show after Season 3 finished filming. CBS Studios reportedly received complaints about his leadership style. Some of that feedback came from two Black writers who left the show after working on Season 3. Reynolds reportedly decided to leave on his own as CBS decided he would be replaced.

“I am very proud of The Neighborhood and have given everything of myself over the last three years to make this the best show possible,” Reynolds told Deadline. “I am so happy that the show has found such an enthusiastic audience and that it will live on. At this moment, in light of everything going on in the world, I had concluded that I am not the right person to continue to tell these stories. I am excited to see the show thrive and wish everyone involved the very best.”

The Neighborhood's third season averaged 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating. The show is set to return in the fall at 8 p.m. ET, alongside the returning Bob Hearts Abishola. Past episodes of the series are available to stream on Paramount+.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.