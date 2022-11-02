'The Mysterious Benedict Society': Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal on Duality of Characters and Why the Show is So Special (Exclusive)

The Mysterious Benedict Society is back on Disney+ for Season 2. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance – the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict – take a ride on another adventure to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Upon learning that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embarks on worldwide adventures by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, PopCulture.com spoke with Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal, who star as Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain – and "Number Two, respectively. They dished on how the group of young actors bring life to the show, what makes the show special, and their characters. Hale even let us in on whether he'd reprise his role on the iconic series Arrested Development.

PC: Congratulations on season two. Why do you think the show was such a big smash and was green-lit for another season?

TH: I think there are a lot of unique things about this show. I think one is these kids do not come to the table with superpowers, but their superpower is their intelligence and creativity, and empathy. It's just the way the show is done. The team around it, it's so beautiful. So I think it's something parents and kids can watch together. But it's just a really fun adventure with great actresses like Kristin Schaal on it.

KS: Yes, and MaameYaa Boafo and Gia Sandhu, and Ryan Hurst. I guess you have the dream cast.

TH: All the kids.

KS: Oh, and Tony Hale is really good.

PC: Kristin, how is it working with such a dynamic cast of young people?

KS: Oh, it's awesome. I wish I had more scenes with them. In this season, I'm not in as many scenes with them as I'd like because I want to learn what the youth are up to, what they're listening to, what they're thinking about. And so, hopefully, maybe if we get a season three, they'll invite me into their pack.

PC: Tony, you have double duty on the show playing Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain. How is it playing two characters? How do you go about juggling that?

TH: Well, first, the whole idea of this show, this specific season that I love, is this tension and contrast between selling the idea of happiness compared to authentic happiness. And you have someone like Curtain, the "evil brother." He's very put together, great posture, but it's just a show. There's not a grounding to it. Whereas Benedict is very warm, and his posture's not great, but he has a real authenticity to him. And also, even Curtain, when he's talking to someone, he's not really listening. He's just talking at them. And then Benedict is really listening and has empathy. So I try to remember those two things when I'm doing them.

PC: And before I let you go, we loved you in Arrested Development. Are there any plans for a return or a reunion?

TH: Oh gosh, I haven't gotten that question in a long time. That was such a fun show to do. I mean, I think after the sad passing of Jessica Walters, she was such a huge part of that show and so talented, and so I don't see us doing it again. It would be hard to do that without her.