Spike Releases Terrifying New Teaser For Stephen King’s The Mist Series

The concept of remaking a movie into a new TV series has become a little tired by now, but there are some ideas that are still finding a way to break the mold. The Mist, based on Stepehen King’s novel, is setting itself up to be one of these shows. No one exactly asked for a TV series to be made, but everyone sure is glad to be getting one.

Spike wowed audiences with the first trailer for the new series, and the network is doubling down with its efforts in this new teaser.

Released during the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night, this footage is setting up The Mist to be the most terrifying series on television.

In just one minute of cut-together footage, Spike has shown it’s willing to go above and beyond the movie version of The Mist, directed by Frank Darabont. The teaser showed some frightening psychological scenes, reminiscent of The Sixth Sense, and showed enough gore to rival The Walking Dead.

In short, The Mist is going all out on Spike – and it’s definitely working.

You can watch the full trailer above, but be warned – the footage shown here is very graphic.

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s “The Mist” centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world, and in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

