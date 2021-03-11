'The Masked Singer': Niecy Nash Replaces Nick Cannon, and Fans Have Thoughts
Neicy Nash is kicking off the new season of Fox's The Masked Singer, replacing Nick Cannon as host temporarily, and fans are already sharing their opinions on the actress's new role. It's unclear as to how long Nash will be acting as host, but executive producer James Breen promises Cannon will make his receive a similar amount of air time this season. “Nick rejoins towards the second half of the season,” he said, per TV Insider. “I won’t be too specific about how many shows, but Niecy kicks things off.” He also praised Nash for being “just a producer’s dream, absolutely fantastic” He added, "We got incredibly lucky there because Niecy just stepped in pretty last minute. And immediately had her own chemistry with the panel. She was just a producers' dream. Absolutely fantastic."
Nash first took over as host in the middle of production earlier this year after Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19; and according to judges, the Claws star makes for a good fit. “Niecy is the boss,” judge Nicole Scherzinger said. “She’s a queen. She’s so fast, but fun, relatable.” Nash revealed, “every single person supported me and was so kind.” And when she finished filling in, “man, I was sad to go," she said.
Producers apparently appreciated Nash's performance on the show so much, they surprised her with a special video from her new wife Jessica Betts to make her feel welcome. "I wanted to cry my fake eyelashes off," Nash told Entertainment Tonight of the moment. "I was like, 'Oh my God, that was so sweet!'" Nash and Betts married in a private ceremony in August.
Overall, Nash received a pretty warm welcome from fans –– some even went as far as to start a petition asking Fox to name her as a permanent host.
petition to have niecy nash replace nick cannon for good on the masked singer— jobs birgers (@camellott_) March 11, 2021
However, not everyone was happy with the sudden change.
@MaskedSingerFOX I do not like Niecy Nash as the host please bring back Nick Cannon— Tracy Gauvin (@gauvint) March 11, 2021
"Can we keep Niecy Nash for The Masked Singer?" this user asked.
can we keep niecy nash for the masked singer tho— rowlet's super mega awesome mt coronet explosion (@r0wlets) March 11, 2021
Nash was a quick hit for this viewer. After only 15 minutes, she said she "already prefer[ed] her more."
Niecy Nash has only hosted #MaskedSinger for 15 minutes and I already prefer her more.— Lucy Who? (@LucyLocketTV) March 11, 2021
Many viewers tonight showered praise on Nash for her first episode as a temporary host, calling her amazing. "Looking forward to seeing you again, next Wednesday," they shared.
@NiecyNash You were an amazing, guest cohost, on @MaskedSingerFOX, tonight!! Looking forward to seeing you again, next Wednesday! ❤️— Josie Long (Faye) (@JosieLong1995) March 11, 2021
"Great job!!!! We love you! We love Nick Cannon but glad they picked you to fill in!" this user said, adding that Nash did a good job of keeping judge Ken Jeong in check on Wednesday night's episode.
@NiecyNash Great job!!!! We love you! We love @NickCannon on @MaskedSingerFOX but glad they picked you to fill in! Someone has got to keep @kenjeong in line! :). #TheMaskedSinger— Kim Wright 🦋 (@KimW1031) March 11, 2021
This user sent along Get well wishes for the show's usual host Nick Cannon, but promised Nash was doing a top-notch job in his absence.
Kermit the Frog....really? Never would have guess! You are right #TheMaskedSinger its a game changer season.
Bring it!!!! Miss you @NickCannon @NiecyNash held your front down very well.....love it! Best wishes for a great season. pic.twitter.com/6iTn4bVAzJ— Lola is reading PRIVATE PROPERTY by Skye Warren (@booksandhastags) March 11, 2021