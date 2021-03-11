'The Masked Singer': Niecy Nash Replaces Nick Cannon, and Fans Have Thoughts

Neicy Nash is kicking off the new season of Fox's The Masked Singer, replacing Nick Cannon as host temporarily, and fans are already sharing their opinions on the actress's new role. It's unclear as to how long Nash will be acting as host, but executive producer James Breen promises Cannon will make his receive a similar amount of air time this season. “Nick rejoins towards the second half of the season,” he said, per TV Insider. “I won’t be too specific about how many shows, but Niecy kicks things off.” He also praised Nash for being “just a producer’s dream, absolutely fantastic” He added, "We got incredibly lucky there because Niecy just stepped in pretty last minute. And immediately had her own chemistry with the panel. She was just a producers' dream. Absolutely fantastic."

Nash first took over as host in the middle of production earlier this year after Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19; and according to judges, the Claws star makes for a good fit. “Niecy is the boss,” judge Nicole Scherzinger said. “She’s a queen. She’s so fast, but fun, relatable.” Nash revealed, “every single person supported me and was so kind.” And when she finished filling in, “man, I was sad to go," she said.

Producers apparently appreciated Nash's performance on the show so much, they surprised her with a special video from her new wife Jessica Betts to make her feel welcome. "I wanted to cry my fake eyelashes off," Nash told Entertainment Tonight of the moment. "I was like, 'Oh my God, that was so sweet!'" Nash and Betts married in a private ceremony in August.