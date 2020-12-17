'The Masked Singer' Finale: Mushroom Finishes Second, and They're a Grammy-Nominated Singer

There were only three contestants left in the running to win The Masked Singer heading into Wednesday's finale — Sun, Crocodile, and Mushroom. Before they revealed the identity of the winner, the show eliminated two individuals. First, they eliminated the Crocodile, who was Nick Carter. Then, they announced that Mushroom came in second place, later revealing that they were Grammy-nominated singer Aloe Blacc. Obviously, this means that the Sun is the winner of The Masked Singer Season 4.

Season 4 of The Masked Singer has been a thrilling one to watch, as all of the competitors gave it their all throughout the competition. Over the past few months, everyone from Wendy Williams (the Lips) to Brian Austin Green (the Giraffe) tried their hand at the competition, delivering their unique set of vocals along the way. Of course, this season of The Masked Singer was slightly unorthodox, as it came amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But, with specific COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, they were still able to produce another season of the Fox series.

Many were rooting for Mushroom to win the whole thing. Alas, it wasn't meant to be. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Mushroom's identity and second-place finish.