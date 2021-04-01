'The Masked Singer': Bobby Brown Is the Leading Guess for the Crab

By Stephen Andrew

The Masked Singer fans are desperate to know who the Crab is, and right now it seems that Bobby Brown is the leading guess. In clues for the Crab, the person behind the mask shared that they "dreamed of being a star" all their life, and that "everyone around the globe wanted to be like" them. They also shared that "tragedy" followed their "blessing," and that "darkness" has followed them and their "family."

After delivering the clues about their identity, the Crab performed a haunting version of the Bill Withers classic, "Ain't No Sunshine." The performance had the Masked Singer judges emotional, and Ken Jeong was the first to guess Brown as the voice underneath the costume. Jeong might be on to something because fans of the show are also pretty convinced that the clues and song selection point directly at the New Edition singer. Scroll down to see what fans are saying and lets us know in the comments who you think the Crab is!

"I know the crab is Bobby Brown," one fan tweeted. "Nobody fight me on this."

"The crab gotta be Bobby Brown," someone else said.

"Bobby brown Is the crab on [The Masked Singer]," a Twitter user firmly stated.

"Based on the clues presented... I'm gonna take a wild guess & say Bobby Brown is the one behind the Crab Mask," someone else offered.

"I think Black Swan could be Ashlee Simpson! Chameleon is definitely Wiz Khalifa! Crab is Bobby Brown!" another watcher guessed. "Piglet is Nick Lachey! That’s all I got folks..."

"The crab in the Masked Singer is 100% Bobby Brown," one other user tweeted. "At first I could hear the Boston in him through the voice distorter and then I literally said 'if his crush is Janet Jackson it’s definitely Bobby.' The fact he actually made it Janet Jackson is funny on 10 different levels."

"The crab said that his family was struck with tragedy after tragedy. Then said 'all my family members that came before me' and they flashed to Bee and Butterfly. B.B. Bobby Brown. I’m locking in my answer," one last fan wrote.

