'The Masked Singer': Bobby Brown Is the Leading Guess for the Crab

The Masked Singer fans are desperate to know who the Crab is, and right now it seems that Bobby Brown is the leading guess. In clues for the Crab, the person behind the mask shared that they "dreamed of being a star" all their life, and that "everyone around the globe wanted to be like" them. They also shared that "tragedy" followed their "blessing," and that "darkness" has followed them and their "family."

After delivering the clues about their identity, the Crab performed a haunting version of the Bill Withers classic, "Ain't No Sunshine." The performance had the Masked Singer judges emotional, and Ken Jeong was the first to guess Brown as the voice underneath the costume. Jeong might be on to something because fans of the show are also pretty convinced that the clues and song selection point directly at the New Edition singer. Scroll down to see what fans are saying and lets us know in the comments who you think the Crab is!