‘The Kids Are Alright’, ‘The Fix’ Canceled at ABC

ABC canceled freshman comedy The Kids Are Alright as well as the Marcia-Clark-produced legal thriller, The Fix, on Friday, TVLine reports.

The Kids Are Alright series creator Tim Doyle announced the cancellation on Friday via Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘The Kids Are Alright’ is dead. I just got the call. Goodbye,” Doyle wrote.

The comedy was battling an average 0.87 in demo, which was better than five other ABC comedies (black-ish, Splitting Up Together, Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless and Bless This Mess).

The 1970s-set series starred Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) and Mary McCormack as Mike and Peggy Clearly who headed dup a no-nonsense large Irish-Catholic family that included boys like wannabe star Timmy (Jack Gore), future con artist Joey (Christopher Paul Richards), tattletale Frank (Sawyer Barth) and Eddie (Caleb Foote).

Meanwhile, The Fix starred Robin Tunney (The Mentalist) as Maya Travis, a Los Angeles defense attorney who suffered a devastating defeat when protecting A-list actor Savvy Johnson, played by Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje (Lost) for double murder. Co-written and executive produced by attorney/O.J. Simpson prosecutor Clark, the series premiere in March drew about 4.4 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

The cast also includes Adam Rayner, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Marc Blucas, Mouzam Makkar, Alex Saxon and Scott Cohen.

The season 1/series finale of The Fix airs May 20.