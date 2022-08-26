Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Duetting on Iconic Parton Hit

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton are putting a modern spin on an old classic. The "Breakaway" singer has teamed up with the country icon more than 40 years after Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the film 9 to 5 to publicly release their new version of the song "9 to 5" on Sept. 9.

Clarkson and Parton first debuted their duet earlier this year in conjunction with the documentary Still Working 9 to 5 at the South by Southwest Film Festival. The film, which involved the 1980 comedy's major stars, looks back on the making of 9 to 5 and its legacy today. The September release date will be the first time fans who didn't make it to SXSW will be able to listen to the updated "9 to 5" at home.

"I'm so excited to finally announce the new version of '9 to 5' I recorded with the legendary @dollyparton is coming out on September 9th!!" Clarkson wrote on Instagram Friday. "Thank you [producer Shane Mcanally] for making this dream a reality and putting this project together. Pre-save it now!" The Kelly Clarkson Show host previously covered Parton's iconic song in the past, notably to hype up the premiere of her talk show.

The new version of the 9 to 5 theme song has a much different feel than the original, Still Working 9 to 5 co-director/producer Camille Hardman told Variety in February. "The first iteration, Dolly's original version was very upbeat. There was a lot of hope I would say in the song," Hardman said. "And this version is just a little bit melancholic," she continued, as "women are still trying to get equality and it hasn't happened yet, 42 years after this song was created."

"Dolly actually called it '9 to 5: The Slow Version'," added co-director/producer Gary Lane. "It's definitely slowed down and more haunting. Kelly – you can't believe how she changes it, too. It's really mind-blowing." He recalled playing after both vocals were finished to Steve Summers, Parton's creative director and an executive producer on the film. "Steve said, 'I've probably heard that song a thousand times, and I really never heard the words to the song till I heard them right there.'"