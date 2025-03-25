‘The Irrational’ Showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman Teases Intense ‘Spy Story’ for Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

The Season 2 finale of The Irrational airs tonight, and showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told PopCulture.com what to expect.

In “The Exchange,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “When Alec is recruited to assist with a multi-national prisoner exchange that has gone awry, he sees an opportunity to rescue a wrongfully imprisoned colleague. The case pulls Alec and Rose into the dangerous world of international espionage.”

Mittman shared she was “really excited for the season finale” because they get to do a “spy story.” She continued, “We’ve been saying that Rose used to be a spy for a long time. And now this was our opportunity to do a spy story and, of course, get Alec right in the middle of it.”

Pictured: Karen David as Rose Dinshaw — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

That’s not all that Alec and Rose will be dealing with. At the end of last week’s musical episode, it was revealed that Rose is married. It was certainly shocking news and not just to the audience, especially since she and Alec seem to be doing so well. The news is “definitely something that Alec is going to have to grapple with,” Mittman said.

“But I’m very proud of the storyline that we’ve done all season that has shown how Alec, Marisa, and Rose can all sort of be all very adult in their relationships,” she explained. “Now, of course, that doesn’t mean that they don’t have challenges. I think that we will see how everybody deals with this new dynamic in the relationship in a very Alec way. Even with all of his understanding of human behavior, he is human, too, if that makes sense.”

Pictured: (l-r) Karen David as Rose Dinshaw, Nick Sager as Logan Rajesh — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

The reason that Rose’s husband is finally being brought up is because he seemingly has something to do with the case that she and Alec will be getting into. And with them being pulled into the world of international espionage, there are a lot of different parts to it. Mittman explained that the story has been in place since the beginning of the season, and all the pieces just fit together.

“We always knew from the beginning of the season, we always knew a couple of things,” she said. “We knew that Rose was gonna have a husband, and so it felt like the right time to kind of surprise everybody with the reveal of Rose’s husband. And we were like, ‘Okay. But how can that bring us a case story?’ And you’ll get to see the episode, but it does bring them a case that takes them all over the world. It’s very exciting.”

Since it is the season finale, there will surely be plenty of action and heart-stopping moments, and there is no telling how it will go down. As of now, The Irrational is one of many shows on NBC in danger of cancellation as it has not yet been renewed for a third season, but after tonight’s finale, it wouldn’t be surprising if fans are clamoring for more. The Season 2 finale of The Irrational airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.