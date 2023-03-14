'The Good Fight' Cast Reflect on 'Life' and 'Relationships in Final Season (Exclusive Clip)

The Good Fight may have come to its conclusion on Paramount+, but fans can enjoy new content from the show in the newly released DVD set, which is now available to own. PopCulture.com got a sneak peek at some bonus footage only available on the physical copy, including a behind-the-scenes clip of the cast discussing how "life" has been impacted by the "relationships" they've all built together over six seasons of working together.

"Michael Boatman. He always um is telling stories, like always there long about science and comics," jokes Nyambi Nyambi [as Jay DiPersia]. Boatman‚ who plays Julius Cain — quips back that he is the "nerd of the century. Nyambi continues, "Sarah Steele [as Marissa Gold] loves giving me crap about being funny or not being funny. Mostly most of the time, not being funny. Charmaine [Bingwa as Carmen Moyo] her dressing room. It's just pictures of all of these different images that inspire her character. There's something about everyone that makes them uniquely them."

Bingwa then adds, "We're so blessed to truly have such a wonderful cast and have great relationships between them." Series star Christine Baranski — who has portrayed her character Diane Lockhart since Season 1 of The Good Wife way back in 2009 — offered, "God, when I started The Good Wife, my daughter was getting married and as I'm finishing The Good Fight, I now have three grandson. You know, a lot of life has, has occurred during that time and through it all this, this show has been something of a family. I'm forever grateful."

Sharing how her life has been impacted by the show, Steele said, "This business can be really hard and really brutal. And I feel so lucky and blessed that I've been in this very safe space for so many years where I feel absolutely respected. Absolutely understood. As an artist... I'll miss them terribly. They're my friends."

Gary Cole plays Lockhart's husband, Kurt McVeigh, and appears in the clip as well, saying, "It's thrilling to be in something that's ending and it ended not because it was told to leave, but because it had accomplished something over a long period of time and we know the audience was on for the ride." Finally, Carrie Preston — who stars as Elsbeth Tascioni — sharing, "You know, having this last opportunity to sort of last hurrah. I treasure it." The BTS clip then ends with footage of Baranski saying to the Good Fight crew on behalf of the cast, "To each and every one of you we all say, thank you so much. You made our work so much easier."