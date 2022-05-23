'The Good Doctor' Fans in Shock Over Brutal Season 5 Finale Cliffhanger
The Good Doctor Season 5 finale ended on a brutal cliffhanger, and fans of the show have been in shock over it. The big episode also featured the long-awaited wedding of Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara), which was a heartwarming moment, but the episode's sweetness quickly turned to tragedy. Please Note: Spoilers Below for The Good Doctor.
In the finale, Nurse Villanueva's (Elfina Luk) violent ex-boyfriend Owen snuck into San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital by pretending to be a flower delivery person, and violently attacked her. Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), the Chief of Surgery, found Villanueva bleeding and near death. She had no time to offer medical attention because in a matter of seconds Owen emerged and stabbed Dr. Lim twice in the stomach area. He then fled the scene. The shocking moment left fans of the ABC medical drama completely stunned, and many have been taking to social media to share their reactions. Scroll down to see what The Good Doctor fans are saying about the intense finale!
"Amazing Finale"
TY for such an amazing finale! #Shea is finally married 💕😁. Asher made peace with his parents 🥺, Glassy’s toast was phenomenal, loved the flashbacks. The ending blew my f•••••• mind 😱. That song was so creepy at the end #TheGoodDoctor— Guaind97 (@Guaind97) May 17, 2022
Finally, speaking to TV Insider about the finale, The Good Doctor executive producer David Shore was asked about worrying fans with what happened to Lin. He replied, "Well, I hope they're worried. That's the whole point! [Laughs] We don't do anything that's not meaningful. As writers, we want to make sure that each story is significant. That's not saying that we're going to lose her. We love her. But there are challenges up ahead."
"Shocking Ending"
This season is off the charts!!absolutely loved it! cast writers directors producers!! Bravo 👏touching heartfelt scenes with wedding! Shocking ending 😢 great series!! #TheGoodDoctor ❤️❤️👏👋— Jackie 😊😷 (@legalnysecy) May 17, 2022
"Did you have to end it with tragedy?" a fan asked. "Wish you ended on a high note. Who needs this on their wedding day?"
"Rollercoaster of Emotions"
Same... though as soon as Lim offered to go grab more glasses I knew what was waiting. It was just too odd of a time to send her off screen with minutes left till the ending.— M0710NM4N (@M0710NM4N) May 17, 2022
"What an episode with a rollercoaster of emotions!" somebody said. "When Dr. Lim offered to go downstairs I knew what was waiting for her! She may be in a hospital... but hopefully she can hang on for 3 – 4 months till Season 6 kicks in!"
"Jaw-Dropping"
OKAY SOOOOO WHEN ARE WE GONNA TALK ABOUT WHAT JUST HAPPENED. I WENT FROM 😭 TO 😦— tia 🥊 (@tiawasneverhere) May 17, 2022
"Oh damn! The Good Doctor finale was jaw-dropping," one watcher offered.
"Riot"
The season finale of The Good Doctor…#TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/X5XQu6RgVH— Cristiana (@crissy_cee) May 17, 2022
"WHY did The Good Doctor end this season like that?! I'm gonna RIOTTTTT," a fan tweeted.
"So Rude"
Absolutely no one:
The Good Doctor Writers: “What if we gave Audrey Lim even more trauma?”— Incorrect St Bonaventure (@TGDChaos) May 17, 2022
"How could The Good Doctor leave me with a season finale like that...so rude," Someone else wrote.
"Ripped it to Shreds"
the good doctor really just made me the happiest I’ve ever felt watching this whole series and then ripped it to shreds in the last 45 seconds #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/sCjeLA4vXT— juls (@liljulsie) May 17, 2022
"DOES ANYONE HERE WATCH THE GOOD DOCTOR BECAUSE WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT," one fan exclaimed in a Twitter post.