'The Good Doctor' Fans in Shock Over Brutal Season 5 Finale Cliffhanger

The Good Doctor Season 5 finale ended on a brutal cliffhanger, and fans of the show have been in shock over it. The big episode also featured the long-awaited wedding of Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara), which was a heartwarming moment, but the episode's sweetness quickly turned to tragedy. Please Note: Spoilers Below for The Good Doctor.

In the finale, Nurse Villanueva's (Elfina Luk) violent ex-boyfriend Owen snuck into San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital by pretending to be a flower delivery person, and violently attacked her. Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), the Chief of Surgery, found Villanueva bleeding and near death. She had no time to offer medical attention because in a matter of seconds Owen emerged and stabbed Dr. Lim twice in the stomach area. He then fled the scene. The shocking moment left fans of the ABC medical drama completely stunned, and many have been taking to social media to share their reactions. Scroll down to see what The Good Doctor fans are saying about the intense finale!