'The Good Doctor' Season 4 Finale Finds 2 Major Characters Engaged, 2 Others Coupling Up

The Good Doctor’s fourth season wrapped up with major romantic developments for four of the ABC medical drama's characters as the San Jose St. Bonaventure doctors' Guatemala trip came to a close. Most excitingly for fans of Dr. Shaun Murphy and Lea Dilallo's relationship, Lea popped the question while telling Shaun she didn't want to go to Hershey, but instead spend the rest of her life with him. Shaun replied that he "of course" would marry, setting up a brand new start for the pair next season.

In other couple news, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Alex Park professed their love for each other, and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma (Osvaldo Benavides) decided to return to the U.S. to be with Dr. Audrey Lim, even despite an outstanding warrant for his arrest in the states. With Benavides being promoted recently to a series regular, it's clear there's a future for that storyline moving forward, as well as hope for a budding romance between the two.

Monday's finale was also actress Antonia Thomas' last episode as a series regular as fans bid farewell to her character, Dr. Claire Browne, who has been a staple of the series since Season 1. Thomas told Deadline that leaving the series was a "really difficult decision," and that walking away from the show is a very "bittersweet thing" for her. "I feel so lucky and basically indebted to (creator) David Shore and the writers for having the experience to play Claire, who has just been a wonderful, wonderful character to explore, so layered and complicated and flawed, the kind of character that I think an actress dreams to be able to play," Thomas said. "I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities."

Thomas continued of her decision to move on, "For me, as an actress, having versatility and creativity has been something that’s been really, really important. I’ve come from the British system where you play a role, you film it for a couple of months because seasons are only six episodes long, and then you can do something else, and I think after dedicating four years to Claire and her journey and really, really exploring the character, I am just now ready to try something new, ultimately."