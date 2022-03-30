‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Fate Revealed

Dr. Shaun Murphy will continue treating patients at St. Bonaventure Hospital with his colleagues because ABC renewed The Good Doctor for a sixth season on Wednesday. The Good Doctor has been a big hit for ABC since it debuted during the 2017-2018 season. Freddie Highmore stars as the titular doctor, a young autistic surgeon who works at a fictional San Jose, California hospital.

The Good Doctor Season 5 kicked off with 4.58 million viewers and a 0.6 18-49 rating behind Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights, reports Deadline. The show has continued averaging a steady 0.4 18-49 rating throughout the season. The Good Doctor averaged 10.5 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating after 35 days on ABC’s linear and digital platforms.

The Good Doctor is inspired by a South Korean series created by Park Jae-bum. David Shore developed the American version. Although the show focused on Highmore’s Shaun initially, the series’ scope soon expanded to include the private lives of the other doctors. The show has also experienced several casting changes during its run. The Season 5 cast includes Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samone Henderson, and Noah Galvin. Osvaldo Benavides, who played Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma, was a member of the main cast when Season 5 began, but he abruptly left the show in November.

The series airs on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. “While Drs. Lim, Murphy, and Wolke help a teenage ‘biohacker’ whose self-experiments begin to compromise his health, Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan, and Glassman treat a young woman who wants a controversial surgery to treat her depression and chronic pain,” reads the logline for Monday’s episode. Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature are the studios behind The Good Doctor. The executive producers include Highmore, Shore, Seth Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim, Mike Listo, David Hoselton, Liz Friedman, Erin Gunn, and Sebastian Lee.

Season 4 was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In a PopCulture.com interview, Chang said it was a “meta” experience to go through for a medical drama. “We were in the pandemic still, as we still are,” Chang said last year. “So experiencing that in our daily lives and then coming to set – of course, the protocols they have in place are fantastic, and so we’re all masked and gowned there and then on camera, masked and gowned and living, telling the stories of what a lot of people globally were experiencing and continue to experience.”

ABC has also renewed The Rookie and Abbott Elementary for the 2022-2023 TV season. ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 as well. ABC is developing a spinoff for The Rookie starring Niecy Nash.