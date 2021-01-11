✖

After revealing he tested positive for COVID-19 this past November alongside his wife Sheila Kelley and their son, The Good Doctor actor Richard Schiff is on the mend and co-star Christina Chang is now revealing the two are back on set in British Columbia. While chatting with PopCulture.com about the Dr. Audrey Lim-centric episode, "Lim" airing Monday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, Chang shared respectfully that Schiff was back on set after a subsequent hospitalization following his diagnosis.

"He's back on set. It's a miracle," Chang said in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "I mean, I don't want to speak for them — I think this is their story, but I will say that he has come back to set. They're all, obviously, COVID-free. I think it's safe to say, though, that it was not easy, and they would urge everybody to continue to mask and social distance and stay at home if you can and that it was a scary time for them."

On Nov. 10, Schiff revealed he and his wife, Kelley, both tested positive for COVID-19, calling the entire experience the "most bizarre week" of their lives. "This is tough," he wrote at the time in a tweet. "We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

Kelley also posted to her own Instagram, sharing how the two were quarantined in their Vancouver home and in recovery at the time. "This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly," she wrote, later adding how for those that don't have the virus to "stay healthy" and "keep practicing physical distancing. "If you have Covid we're in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together."

The Good Doctor tackled the pandemic in its first two episodes of Season 4 with Chang telling PopCulture that fans new and old are drawn to the series for not just its "main message of hope," but that storylines never "sugarcoat" the realities faced, especially during the pandemic. "A lot of the storylines are certainly not taboo, but are tough or can be sensitive, complicated, layered. These writers like to tackle that because it's true and it's what's happening all around us globally," she said.

