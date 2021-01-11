'The Good Doctor' Star Christina Chang Talks 'Emotional, Residual' Trauma in Dr. Lim-Centric Episode (Exclusive)

✖

After first breaking out onto the scene in 2017, The Good Doctor has continued to push the boundaries of primetime television with its emotionally intelligent and enthralling storylines. Led by powerful and heartwarming performances from its distinguished cast, the Golden Globe-nominated series has established itself as a primetime favorite among viewers, and Monday night's new episode is one its lead star, Christina Chang, shares will take a serious turn. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the actress best known for playing Dr. Audrey Lim reveals the episode will resonate deeply with viewers.

"We're still in the middle of this pandemic, and I know that there's a vaccine and we're working on that for everybody. But I think, currently, it's worse than it was when it started and let's not forget that," Chang told us in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "I think that's one takeaway, that while it's still happening when it does one day go away or subside or we get it under control, there will be emotional residual. There will be mental health issues that we're all going to have to deal with on some level."

The episode, titled "Lim," airing Monday, Jan. 11, finds the Chief of Surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital struggling to cope with the residual emotional trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic as she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD. Chang goes on to further share how the episode focuses on how mental health "looks different on everybody, but that doesn't mean that you don't need help and that you don't need support."

She continued, "I think grappling with it looks different on everybody. On Lim, who is so used to keeping it all together, has a little trouble with being vulnerable and likes to be in control, it's going to look different on her than it would on another character on the show, for example."

The award-winning actress goes on to share how things came to a head for her character after back-to-back losses with the end of Season 4 when she lost her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and the grief over another major loss at the start of Season 5 when the hospital staff lost Nurse Deena Petringa (Karin Konoval) after she contracted the coronavirus.

"She's dealing with a lot of trauma. I think in this episode, we will start to explore exactly what it is that's bothering her, what has traumatized her," Chang said. "It's really about watching Lim grapple with what might be going on, whether she's able to embrace that and accept that that's what's going on while being the chief of surgery while conducting surgeries and running a department and trying to juggle it all, which I imagine many, many, many healthcare workers are dealing with currently and have."

While the show is one that has continued to garner fans even in its fourth season and its foray into the streaming world, Chang acknowledges how the show keeps resonating with viewers for one simple reason: the "main message of hope," that the showrunners and cast don't sugarcoat.

"A lot of the storylines are certainly not taboo, but are tough or can be sensitive, complicated, layered. These writers like to tackle that because it's true and it's what's happening all around us globally," Chang said. "So while we do that, it also offers a great place to escape during this time, obviously, and watch other people struggle and then ultimately persevere, right? I think that's the message of hope, is if you fall, you pick yourself back up. If it's hard for you to do that, your colleagues or your friends or your family will do that and stand beside you and support you, and you will endeavor to the best of your ability. I think that's what sets us apart."

As fear around the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for millions worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control encourages citizens to be kind to themselves during the period and seek help when necessary. There are ways to get immediate help in a crisis for those who feel an increased amount of stress during this pandemic. Call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or head to the CDC's official website for a complete list of numbers.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC; check your local listings.