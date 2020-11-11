'The Good Doctor' Stars Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

Two of the stars of The Good Doctor recently revealed that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Both Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley, his wife in real life and on the show, shared on Tuesday evening that they are fighting through the coronavirus. Schiff shared in his Twitter post that he learned of their results on Election Day.

Schiff said last week was the “most bizarre week of our lives.” Making things even tougher for him was learning that his wife also had contracted the virus. He continued that they are doing all they can to get back to good health quickly. Schiff and Kelley are 65 and 59-years-old, respectively. He concluded his tweet by saying that they are rooting for everyone else who has gone through or is going through it. On her end, Kelley shared some more details in an Instagram post, revealing that the two of them have been quarantining in their Vancouver home. In describing what they’re going through, the actress said that one minute they both can feel “almost fine,” but then it can be followed by not being able to catch their breath, “Symptoms can change radically daily even hourly.”

On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here. — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 10, 2020

The Good Doctor's production schedule has been adjusted, so there has been no delay in production as of press time. ABC and Sony Pictures Television offered no comment on the situation when PopCulture reached out.

The series is currently in its fourth season. As is the case with many network shows across the spectrum, the show has incorporated the real-life drama of the coronavirus pandemic into its show. Being a show all about the medical field, it was an easy inclusion for showrunners who first introduced it into the two-part season premiere. After the first few episodes tackled this storyline, the show is expected to begin moving past all that is COVID-19.

The Good Doctor first came out in 2017 and is based on an award-winning book of the same name. Freddie Highmore stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgical resident whose photographic memory makes him successful in the medical industry. Nicholas Gonzalez and Antonia Thomas also comprise the cast.