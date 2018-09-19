‘The Good Doctor’: Beau Garrett Exits Ahead of Season 2

The Good Doctor is losing another series regular in season 2.

Beau Garrett, who played the hospital’s attorney Jessica Preston in season one will not return to the ABC drama for season two.

According to TVLine, her exit comes as a huge surprise for fans given that Jessica, who was best friends with Dr. Glassman’s late daughter, was right by his side following his shocking cancer diagnosis in the season one finale.

Glassman was Jessica’s last link to the show’s other series regulars, as she ended her relationship with Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzales) following her realization she did not want to have kids.

Garrett’s departure comes a few months after Chuku Modu, who played Dr. Jared Kalu, announced he would be leaving the show, though he is expected to make an appearance in the season two premiere.

On the other side, Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Fun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim) and Paige Spara (Lea) were all bumped up to series regular stats for season two.

The series’ sophomore season will also welcome House alum Lisa Edelstein — who also co-starred on Bravo comedy Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alongside Garrett — in the role of Dr. Blaize, an expert oncologist who returns to San Jose St. Bonaventure hospital to lead Glassman’s cancer treatment.

Edelstein makes her debut during the season two premiere, which was written by series star Freddie Highmore.

As previously reported, the episode titled “Hello” will see Shaun Murphy (Highmore) help treat a homeless patient, which has him at odds with Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper).

Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) will be desperately trying to perform a risky heart operation that Melendez (Gonzalez) is not so sure about. Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) is also cautious about his new personal oncologist, Dr. Blaize, and is confronted with an other important decision to make about his health.

Modu’s Jared Kalu will be making an appearance in the premiere, likely to wrap up his storyline as the character was seen accepting a job in Denver at the end of season one.

The premiere will also likely address the season one cliffhanger regarding Shaun coming clean about making a mistake, which left audiences wondering if he would get fired. However, a teaser for the premiere shows the doctor still at the hospital, though he is pressured to do better.

Produced by David Shore, The Good Doctor is based on a South Korean drama of the same name. The series will return for its second season Monday, Setp. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.