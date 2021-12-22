‘The Goldbergs’ Makes Final Decision on How to Handle Jeff Garlin’s Character After Exit

ABC is reportedly handling Jeff Garlin’s abrupt exit from The Goldbergs by making it seem like he never left. Garlin and Sony Pictures Television came to a mutual agreement to part ways after the actor received multiple misconduct accusations. In order to finish the season seamlessly, the show plans to use Garlin’s old work including takes, recorded images, and off-camera exchanges from previous episodes to make it seem as though he’s still there –– which means he’ll still be paid.

Garlin, who plays Murray Goldberg, has already been replaced by a stand-in and according to Variety, they’ve already shot scenes. The stand-in has shot group scenes with other cast members, but only their back will be seen on TV. The stand-in has been used before for promotional materials, with Garlin’s face superimposed over the photo of their body.

Over the years, Garlin’s character has become less integral to the show overall. In fact, for Season 9, Garlin was only working one day a week for the show. The show was in between filming episodes 15 and 16 of the current season when Garlin and Sony severed ties over misconduct allegations. Garlin is said to have used inappropriate language and embraced other staff members in hugs despite some being uncomfortable with the contact. Garlin spoke on the accusations and alleged firing in a Dec. 3 interview with Vanity Fair.

“Well, to be honest with you, there is no story. And I’m saying that in all sincerity, because that’s the thing that has me confused. Even with Sony—we have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace—I don’t understand how that is. And I’m on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for,” Garlin said.