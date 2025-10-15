‘The Flintstones’ Halloween Specials Returning to TV for 2025

Spooktacular Sundays made a comeback on October 5th on MeTV Toons. As part of its programming, the network began airing classic Halloween cartoons through the season.

The program debuted last year. This year, there’s been more classics added to the lineup.

New on the lineup this year is Goober and the Ghost Chasers, Fangface, Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears, The Halloween Tree, and Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers. The Sven Squad returned to MeTV Toons! View the full lineup here.

Fans are excited to see The Flintstones Meet Rockula and Frankenstone, as well as two episodes of The Flintstone Comedy Show. The Flintstones Meet Rockula premiered on NBC in 1979. Per a logline from IMDB, the program shows, “The Flintstones and Rubbles, who win a trip on “Make a Deal or Don’t” to Count Rockula’s castle in Rocksylvania where they have an unpleasant meeting with the Count and his servant Frankenstone.”

The one-hour special has rarely aired since its initial release. What stood out most about the program at the time was that it featured two disco-scenes, making it appropriate for the disco-era it was released in. In one scene, Wilma and Betty get men to dance in Rockula’s castle. The closing credits also feature a funky disco instrumental version of the familiar “Meet the Flintstones” theme.

The Flintstones first premiered in 1960, and ran for six seasons. Premiering on ABC, it was the first animated series with a prime-time slot on television, as well as the first animated sitcom.

MeTV Toons launched in 2024. The network is owned and operated by Weigel Broadcasting in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, and headquartered in Chicago, IL. Per its official announcement in an exclusive from Variety, MeTV Toons is coined as a 24/7, free-to-air television network dedicated to broadcasting classic animated programming.