Classic Halloween Special Returns to Free TV Nearly 50 Years After Its Premiere

Spooktacular Sundays are back! As of October 5th, MeTV Toons began airing classic Halloween cartoons.

The program returned last year. This year, there’s been more added to the lineup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

New on the lineup this year is Goober and the Ghost Chasers, Fangface, Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears, The Halloween Tree, and the much-requested Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers. The Sven Squad also returned to MeTV Toons! View the full lineup here.

One of the more exciting additions is the return of Casper’s Halloween Special, which hasn’t aired on TV in nearly 50 years. The toon originally debuted in 1979 on NBC.

An official description of the program reads: On Halloween night, Hairy Scary the Ghost, Winifred the Witch and Screech the Ghost are plotting their mean-spirited spookings. Casper refuses to join them and decides to go trick-or-treating dressed as a real boy, but neighborhood kids see through his disguise and run away in fear. Casper is heartbroken until he meets a special group of orphans who accept him for who he is, a ghost. Their fun is soon spoiled as Hairy Scarey and his ghostly crew interfere. Now it is up to Casper and his new friends to stop their ghastly games and save Halloween before it is too late.”

MeTV Toons was launched in 2024. The network is owned and operated by Weigel Broadcasting in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The network is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Per its official announcement via Variety, MeTV Toons is billed as a 24/7, free-to-air television network dedicated to broadcasting classic animated programming.