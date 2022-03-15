‘The Daily Show’ Plots Massive Change

The Daily Show is plotting a massive change in its production, amid host Trevor Noah’s GRAMMY hosting gig. The long-running comedic news show has been filming at ViacomCBS — now Paramount Global — headquarters at 1515 Broadway in New York City, for the past six months. Now, The Daily Show will return to its original home of 733 11th Avenue, per Deadline.

The big move is being made so that the show can once again bring in a live studio audience, for the first time in two years, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Daily Show will go on hiatus on March 18, with Noah set to host the Grammy Awards during the break. The show will then return on April 11, in its new-old studio, with a live audience. Notably, fellow Comedy Central current events series Tha God’s Honest Truth, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God —real name Lenard McKelvey — had been filming in The Daily Show’s old studio. That show is coming back for Season 2, and recently moved to a new studio.

While fans will have to wait a couple of weeks for The Daily Show to return, after it goes on hiatus, fans will be able to catch Noah returning as host of the 64th GRAMMY Awards, on April 3 on CBS. “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans, and critics,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said when Noah was announced as the host back in November. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+, added, “Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s GRAMMYs, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year.” The awards show was initially set to take place on Jan. 31 but was later moved, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 64th GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena — formerly known as the STAPLES Center — in Los Angeles. It will air on CBS, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand at Paramount+. Those interested in Paramount+ can get a free trial membership to check out all that the streaming service has to offer.