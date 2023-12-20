Roy Woods Jr. Has Scorching Hot Takes on What Really Isn't a Christmas Movie

Home Alone is arguably one of the best Christmas movies ever created. The film, released in November 1990, stars Macaulay Culky as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister who is accidentally let home in Illinois when his family travels to Paris for Christmas. Initally, he's thrilled. But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home. While it's a film that has been passed down generations, Roy Wood Jr. says the film is a bit more sinister. In a 2021 video posted on Christmas Eve by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Wood offered his humorous and twisted opinion on a few iconic cinemas that are sure to give people a laugh and make some upset. According to Wood, Home Alone is not something he rates as being a holly-jolly Christmas flick.

Per Wood, Home Alone is "a movie about child abandonment and a neglectful mother," he said. "Home Alone is basically white people's Precious," he added about the 2009 drama film starring Gabourey Sidibe. Precious tells the story of a teenage girl, Claireece "Precious" Jones, who is pregnant by her own father for the second time. Illiterate and with an abusive mother, she fights for the chance to turn her life around with the help of teachers and a social worker. It makes for a stark contrast.

For Wood, Frosty the Snowman, the popular 1969 television special, is also not one for holiday cheer. "This is not a Christmas movie," Wood said in the clip. "It's a movie about global warming. Frosty melts at the end of that movie. You know who else melts at the end of their movies? The Wicked Witch and The Terminator. Those are tragic films"

But there are others who make the Christmas movie list that Wood feels is worthy of being in the category, one of which is Die Hard. "It literally starts off with Bruce Willis at a Christmas party," he says." He also says Gremlins is a Christmas movie because it's about the "worst Christmas gift you can give somebody." As for The Reverent, he says it's perfect for the holiday season because it's about a "white man with a beard walking through the snow," making the comparison to Santa Clause.