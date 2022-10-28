'The Daily Show': Current Late Night Host Addresses Replacing Trevor Noah

Amber Ruffin is opening up about speculation that she's replacing Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. Noah announced his departure in front of a live taping on Thursday, Sept. 29. His final show is scheduled to be taped on Dec. 8. The network released a statement on Noah's exit after news of his exit was confirmed. "We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps," they said at the time. "As we look ahead, we're excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them." Ruffin has had her own success on The Amber Ruffin Show, but she's playing coy on whether or not she'll be filling Noah's shoes.

"I hear there's buzz about you being the host of The Daily Show? I'm so for this!" Jennifer Hudson said to Ruffin during Ruffin's appearance on her daytime talk show. "Please tell me -- do you want to do it, what are your thoughts? Do you like the buzz?" Ruffin responded: "I think it's very nice that people think of me for that position. I think that is so cool and I'm so honored. And who knows? 'Cause I didn't think I'd be on no Jennifer Hudson Show so, who knows?"

Noah's plans for what he'll be doing next are unclear, but fans are anticipating it'll be major. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Noah said that despite him leaving the show, he's overwhelmed by the support.

"I don't take anything for granted anymore. I don't believe that life is a given. I don't assume that things will come to me," Noah said. "And so, I just go, 'This is it, this is the time.' And leave when people say, 'Why are you leaving?' Because imagine if it was the other way around? I go like, 'I'm leaving' and people are like, 'Yeah, yeah.'"