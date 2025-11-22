The CW Shares Fate of ‘Wild Cards’ Season 3

Wild Cards is sticking around on The CW.

Deadline reports that the network has officially renewed the Canadian police drama for Season 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News comes over six months after the Season 2 finale in May. At the beginning of May, CBC Television in Canada renewed Wild Cards for Seasons 3 and 4, but there was no word on the show’s future on The CW. Reportedly, The CW had a different timeline for pickups, which means that it came on board the third season after a decision was made by the public broadcaster.

Pictured (L-R) : Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell and Giacomo Gianniotti as Detective Cole Ellis — Photo Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan and Grey’s Anatomy’s Giacomo Gianniotti lead the series, which centers on a demoted detective who teams up with a con woman to work crimes together using their unique skills in order to redeem themselves. Jason Priestley, Terry Chen, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, Giacomo Bessato, and Karin Konoval also star.

Wild Cards Season 3 picks up just one month after the Season 2 finale, with Max (Morgan) now working as an official police consultant. “Her world is immediately upended by two arrivals: First, Ellis (Gianniotti) returns to the force, cleared of all charges and ready to be her partner again. Second, the woman at Max’s door is revealed to be her long-lost mother, Vivienne (Tamara Taylor) – who Max believed was dead. Vivienne’s return ignites events in Season 3 and further rupends Max’s already complicated relationship with Ellis.”

Pictured (L-R) : Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell, Fletcher Donovan as Ricky, and Jason Priestley as George — Photo Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

With the exception of All American, which is ending in 2026 after its eighth season, The CW’s scripted content consists solely of co-productions. CTV’s Sullivan’s Crossing, starring Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Scott Patterson, received a Season 4 renewal over the summer following its Netflix success. CBC’s Son of Critch, CTV’s Sight Unseen, Stan’s Good Cop/Bad Cop, and Discovery+’s Sherlock & Daughter are still awaiting news from The CW.

Wild Cards is produced by Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures, and Piller/Segan. Season 3 will premiere on CBC and its streaming service Gem on Jan. 7, followed by The CW’s premiere on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET as part of the network’s midseason lineup. Both seasons of the series are streaming for free on The CW App. While the series is coming back for Season 3, it’s still unknown if Season 4 will also be on The CW, but it might be too early to tell.