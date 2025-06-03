The CW Renews ‘All American’ for Eighth and Final Season

The story of Beverly and South Crenshaw will continue.

Deadline reports that The CW has renewed football drama All American for an eighth and final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the renewal comes after reports that there was a 50/50 chance of a renewal or cancellation. The renewal is welcome news as the Season 7 finale ended on a “symbolic” cliffhanger that left fans wondering which school won the playoff game. Additionally, All American remains the last remaining original scripted series on The CW pre-Nexstar merger. The final season will consist of 13 episodes and will premiere sometime in 2026.

Pictured (L-R): Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as KJ, Osy Ikhile as Cassius, and Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

“How do I condense into just a few words what would be the longest love letter to this show, the fans, the cast, crew, staff, and producers?” showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carrol said in a statement. “My heart is so filled with love and gratitude for everyone who helped thing that you love, but we are so excited we get to do it in the way we envisioned with this final season.”

“Thank you to Brad Schwartz, Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, and Greg Berlanti for supporting our vision,” Carrol continued. “Thank you to the many executives at Warner Bros Discovery, CW, and Berlanti Productions who have been a supportive part of the All American huddle since day one. Thank you to our OG and new generation cast members, our writers, crew and full staff for raising the bar every episode. Thank you to Spencer Paysinger, whose life inspired this epic journey. And thank you to everyone who not only watched the show, but took Spencer James’s mantra of ‘Dream Big. Stay Real’ to heart and were inspired to chase their seemingly impossible dreams. We see you. We salute you. Here’s to leaving it all on the field one last time.”

Pictured (L-R): Antonio J Bell as Khali, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, and Kareem Grimes as Preach — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

Season 7 of All American saw quite the overhaul as most of the original cast departed, with Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z sticking around full-time. The latest season also stars Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel McIntyre, and Antonio J. Bell. Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Monet Mazur, and Chelsea Tavares returned to guest star.

It’s unknown what the cast will look like for Season 8, but since the opener will more than likely take place immediately after the Season 7 cliffhanger, there’s a good chance the entire Season 7 cast will return. Fans will just have to wait and see when All American returns for its final season in 2026 on The CW. All seven seasons are streaming on Netflix.