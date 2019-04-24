The CW Renews ‘The 100’ for Season 7

Just ahead of its Season 6 premiere, The CW has renewed The 100 for a seventh season.

On Wednesday, the network announced that the popular post-apocalyptic sci-fi teen drama loosely based on Kass Morgan’s young adult novel series of the same name would be returning to the network for its seventh season during the 2019-2020 season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so thrilled to announce that #The100 just got picked up for SEASON 7!” showrunner Jason Rothenberg wrote on Twitter. “The fact that Season 6 hasn’t even premiered yet makes this a total baller move by [The CW]! All of us who make the show are honored and awed by it.”

The renewal brings The CW’s total number of returning shows for the 2019-2020 season to 14, with the network having previously renewed Charmed, Legacies, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural.

“As we begin to plan for the 2019-2020 season, we’re thrilled to have this roster of 14 exceptionally creative and distinctive series, including all five first year shows, as the foundation on which to continue to build the multi-platform future of The CW,” network president Mark Pedowitz in a statement.

The announcement, which came amid a flurry of renewals including All American, Roswell, New Mexico, and In the Dark, comes less than a week ahead of The 100′s Season 6 premiere, which will see the characters abandoning Earth for a second chance at life on Sanctum after a war for Shallow Valley destroyed the planet.

Reminiscent of the series’ debut season, Rothenberg told Variety that this season will see the characters attempting to move past what they have done and adopt a mentality of doing better.

“We were conscious of the fact that there were echoes to what we did in Season 1,” he told the outlet. “But they now come with post-apocalyptic baggage; they are genocidal, blood-drenched characters — even if we love them and are our heroes. We wanted to upend, thematically, what we had been doing. So it is no longer about, how far will you go to survive and at what point does the good guy become bad guy? And it became, can we move past that; can we do better?”

The 100 stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Richard Harmon as John Murphy, Tasya Teles as Echo, and Paige Turco as Dr. Abby Griffin.

The 100 Season 6 premieres Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.