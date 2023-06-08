The CW Lands Big NFL Show in Historic Move

The CW Network just got a big boost thanks to the NFL. On Wednesday, the NFL and The CW announced that Inside the NFL will air on the network this fall. The weekly NFL show will kick off its 47th year of production this fall and air for the first time ever on broadcast television on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com.

"We are excited to partner with NFL Films and welcome Inside the NFL to the CW Sports family," Dennis Miller, president of The CW said in a statement. For almost five decades, Inside the NFL has been an industry leader in showcasing can't-miss weekly highlights, unprecedented behind-the-scenes content, exclusive access to players and lively discussion. By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time."

Mic'd Up moments like this are coming to @TheCW 🙌



The CW is the new home for Inside the NFL — premiering September 5th! pic.twitter.com/3Avzob1s6J — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 7, 2023

"Generations of football fans have grown up watching Inside the NFL," Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films, said in a statement. "It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot Inside the NFL for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can't wait to get started."

Inside the NFL aired on Paramount+ for the last two seasons after being on Showtime from 2008-2021. The series launched on HBO in 1977 and was on the premium channel until 2008. When Inside the NFL left Paramount+ the NFL was shopping the show to other networks.

"As one of the longest-running sports shows on TV, we thank HBO and Showtime/CBS for providing a home for Inside the NFL for more than 40 years," an NFL spokesperson told John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal in April. "We're excited for the continued evolution of this iconic program with a new partner as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL season."

Previous cast members of Inside the NFL have included Dan Marino, Phil Simms, James Brown, Cris Carter, Cris Collinsworth, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis, Bob Costas, Jerry Glanville, Jimmy Johnson, Boomer Esiason and the late Len Dawson and Nick Buoniconti. The host and producers for the upcoming edition will be announced later.