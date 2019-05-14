‘The Conners’ Season 2 Expanded to Be Nearly Twice the Length of Its First

Get ready for even more The Conners next season.

The ABC comedy series born out of the sudden cancellation of the hit Roseanne reboot will have a supersized Season 2, as the stars of the show have officially signed on for almost twice the number of episodes from Season 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ABC Entertainment President Katey Burke revealed to press Tuesday ahead of the network’s upfronts presentation that the much-talked about comedy series will return for a 19-episode Season 2, as first reported by TVLine, almost twice as many episodes as the 11-episode first outing.

Sources told the publication that the show’s main cast — John Goodman, Sarah Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf — agreed to make room in their busy schedules in order to make way for the additional episode order.

The news of the additional episodes come almost two months since ABC announced the spinoff series would return for Season 2, after a year of staying on top in the ratings.

The Season 1 finale aired back on Jan. 22, ending it run with an average in viewership much bigger than the network’s other comedy shows. At the time of its winter finale on Dec. 11, the show sat at No. 2 for the network just behind Grey’s Anatomy.

The season will see the return of the entire cast, except for Roseanne Barr, who was killed off in the series’ first episode, following a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of the Roseanne reboot in May 2018.

“We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family,” Burke said in a press release when the Season 2 renewal was first announced. “This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves.”

The core cast of the show reportedly secured a significant pay bump for Season 2. Sources said back in March that Goodman, Metcalf and Gilbert will make about $375,000 an episode.

“I hear the trio also have each secured a piece of the new series’ backend,” Deadline‘s Nellie Andreeva said at the time.

Despite many Roseanne fans swearing to boycott the The Conners, the show still ended up being one of the biggest successes of the 2018-2019 television season. The series’ ratings more than doubled the performances of other network reboots, including Will & grace and the now-canceled Murphy Brown reboots.

The Conners will return to its Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET timeslot in fall 2019 on ABC.