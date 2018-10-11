‘The Conners’ Promo Teases All Questions Will Be Answered in Series Premiere

The Conners is teasing an answer to all of fans’ questions during the upcoming Roseanne-less spinoff series premiere, airing next week.

In a new clip released on Twitter, the show dramatically emphasizes on viewers’ curiosity of how the new series will find the members of the Conner family getting on without their matriarch and former leader.

All of your questions will be answered. #TheConners premieres Tuesday at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bQyZgV9YQt — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) October 10, 2018

“It’s the premiere event you can’t wait to see,” the narrator says, as images from the family appear, including Beck (Lecy Goranson) grabbing a beer, and the family at church.

“We’ve always looked out for each other in this family,” DJ (Michael Fishman) says to his sister Darlene (Sara Gilbert) in the laundry room.

“O.K., now you’re just pulling stuff out of thin air,” she responds.

The narrator returns with an ominous message: “And all of your questions will be answered.”

“Dan, can I talk to you for a second?” Jackie’s voice says off-screen as the promo comes to an end.

Fans of the original Roseanne series, as well as the reboot, are waiting to see how the new show — born out of the sudden cancellation of the reboot in May following Roseanne Barr’s racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett — would deal with the absence of its main character.

Barr herself appeared to leak the news of how the show was planning to write out her character, claiming that Roseanne Conner will die of an opioid overdose.

“It’s so cynical and horrible,” Barr recently said on the YouTube show Walk Away. “She should have died as a hero, or not at all… It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.”

ABC has remained silent on the storylines for the new series, with producers simply saying that “she will not be there,” and her absence will be a central theme throughout the series’ first season.

“We don’t shy away from the heavy moments,” showrunner Bruce Helford told TVLine recently. “I don’t know that there’s any show that can better handle [such a weighty storyline].”

The series will also steer away from political conversation, unlike the reboot which made the outcome of the 2016 presidential election a main topic of conversation and debate during its first episode.

Will you be tuning in for the new series? The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.