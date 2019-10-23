‘The Conners’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing Charlie Brown ‘Great Pumpkin’ Halloween Special Instead

ABC is taking a week off from The Conners to relive a television classic. The family comedy series will not be airing a new episode Tuesday as the network gives its timeslot, along with Bless this Mess, to air the classic It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown special, and Toy Story of Terror! before Halloween. The network will be airing new episodes of mixed-ish and black-ish in their usual timeslots, but will not be airing a new episode of new series Emergence to air the new Diane Sawyer special The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction, Finding Home.

The schedule change closely resembles the airing of the Charlie Brown special in 2018, which took over Grey’s Anatomy‘s timeslot at the time.

The Conners will return with a new Halloween-themed episode next week, titled “Nightmare on Lunch Box Street.” With Roseanne and its spinoff series known for their elaborate Halloween episodes, the description for the upcoming installment reads: “Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) learns that the Chinese restaurant is going out of business and sees an opportunity to reopen the Lunch Box, but she’s caught by surprise when she uncovers a secret. Meanwhile, Mary (Jayden Rey) gets upset when a woman assumes she is adopted, and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continues to deal with her complicated love life.”

Fans of the Roseanne spinoff series will recall the latest episode dropped a heartbreaking twist featuring the seemingly final breakup in the relationship between Darlene and David (Johnny Galecki). After decades together in an on-and-off toxic relationship, a few weeks in therapy led him to realize he never had a voice when he was with Darlene.

The episode featured Darlene going to therapy session with David with the intention of breaking up with him, but he beat her to it. He broke the news and left Darlene devastated, as the show revisited one of the first moments in their relationship, showing they were not right for each other.

The installment also saw Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) break up with Darlene after finding out about her relationship with David. He is hurt that he asked her to move in and she used her father as an excuse, when in reality she was trying things with David again behind his back. The pair will still be working together at the magazine, however, so maybe there’s hope Ben and Darlene might come back to each other eventually.

The show is also slowly adding Louise (Katey Sagal) into the Conner family dynamic, as she continues to pursue a romantic relationship with Dan (John Goodman). While he made it clear he is not ready to start something new after Roseanne’s death, he was willing to hang out with his old friend. Will the relationship blossom into a new relationship soon?

The Conners returns with a new episode Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.