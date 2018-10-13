The Conners Mourn and Argue in ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff’s Tense New Preview

The Conners will be dealing with a difficult situation during the Roseanne spinoff’s series premiere.

In a new teaser released by the upcoming ABC comedy series’ Twitter, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) answers a call that comes with bad news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What’s next for #TheConners? Only one way to find out. pic.twitter.com/OgdCnIGy6P — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) October 13, 2018

“Dan, can I talk to you for a minute?” Jackie says as she signals her brother-in-law to the back porch.

The video then shows the three Conner siblings — Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and DJ (Michael Fishman) — dealing with their emotions.

“Look, maybe you can handle this. I can’t,” Becky tells her sister.

As the video promises that all questions about what the mysterious Roseanne-less series will look like, Dan (John Goodman) is seen fighting with a new character played by Mary Steenburgen.

“You know what Dan? You can judge…” she says, before Dan interrupts her to tell her not to “put this off on me.”

The promo then shows different members of the family seeming emotional, before Jackie returns and announces to Darlene as she holds back tears.

“I uh, I don’t want to go home,” she says.

The Conners series premiere, titled “Keep on Truckin,” will find the beloved TV family dealing with a “sudden chain of events” that leaves them without matriarch Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr).

Not many details have been revealed about how the show plans to write out the iconic character in the spinoff, though Barr leaked earlier this year the fictional Roseanne might die of an opioid overdose.

The series premiere will see the return of the other members of the Conner family, as well as beloved Roseanne guest stars, including Estelle Parsons, Natalie West and James Pickens Jr. The episode will also introduce viewers to the new Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) as a series regular, and will feature a special appearance by Steenburgen in a new role.

Other actors set to appear during the upcoming first season of the Conners include Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, Justin Long and Steve Zahn.

Ahead of its premiere the comedy has received favorable reviews from critics claiming that, unlike the Roseanne reboot from early 2018, the spinoff feels like an homage to its roots, while also providing something new. Fans of the original series, who still see Barr’s firing after posting a racist tweet in May negatively, were encouraged to give the show chance.

Will you be tuning in to The Conners? The new series premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.