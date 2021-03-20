✖

Terrel Richmond, a member of The Conners crew, tragically died on set Thursday following a "fatal medical event." Actor Michael Fishman, who stars as D.J. Conner on the hit ABC series, was among those who paid tribute to Richmond Friday evening by sharing a post from director Jody Margolin Hahn. The Conners was shooting the Season 3 finale at the time of Richmond's death.

Richmond was up on a catwalk on Stage 22 at the CBS Studio Center Thursday when he had a medical emergency, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Studio medical personnel was called to the scene, but they could not revive Richmond. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A source close to the show told TMZ the man was in his 50s or 60s. The details of Richmond's medical emergency were not released publicly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Fishman (@reelmfishman)

“With heavy hearts, we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today," executive producer Tom Werner's Werner Entertainment said in a statement to Deadline. "He was a much-loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."

Fishman and Hahn both shared a photo of the clapboard from the Season 3 finale, with a label reading "In memory of Terrell" at the top. "Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond," Hahn wrote. "Today, we shoot our final episode of [The Conners] Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man." Fishman later added his own statement, writing, "We shared a stage, large portions of our lives, and we will forever be connected."

The Conners is a spin-off of Roseanne, which was canceled in 2018 after Roseanne Barr was fired for publishing a racist tweet. The new series features most of the original Roseanne cast, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Fishman. The series also stars Jay R. Ferguson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey. The show recently introduced Robin, a transgender woman who works with Darlene and Becky. The character is played by Alexandra Billings, who first appeared in the November episode "Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery."

"The cast and crew are so smart and funny and kind and open, they’re just great. It’s a wonderful set," Billings, who previously starred on Transparent, told The Advocate in February. "They were really smart about making this show a reflection of who America has turned into, but to throw in a trans character, I thought, took a lot of guts, and they did it with great aplomb, and they were smart about it."