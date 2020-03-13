‘The Conners’ Fans React to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Guest-Star Reveal

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and co-host Sharon Osbourne will guest star in an upcoming episode of The Conners, ABC revealed Thursday. The news was celebrated by longtime fans of the Roseanne spin-off, many of whom are Osbourne fans too. The episode will also serve as miniature The Talk reunion, as both Sharon and The Conners star Sara Gilbert appeared on the CBS talk show.

The Osbournes will star in the March 17 episode, titled “Beards, Thrupples and Robots.” The teaser photo from the episode shows the Osbournes sitting in the recently revived Lunch Box restaurant.

In the episode, Harris (Emma Kenney) becomes Darlene’s (Gilbert) boss after her mother gets a job at Price Warehouse to earn some extra money. Meanwhile, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) tries to keep her “throuple” relationship with Ron and Janelle going. Everyone else starts to make fun of Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) after he shaves his head to have a more clean-cut look in an attempt to woo advertisers for his magazine.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is now in the middle of its second season.

Scroll on for a look at how The Conners fans celebrated the Osbournes stopping by Lankford.

The Osbournes’ decision to stop by a sitcom comes a few weeks after Ozzy and his family revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The “Crazy Train” singer said he was diagnosed back in 2003, but he only recently decided it was time to share the secret.

“I’m no good with secrets,” he said on Good Morning America. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Osbourne also postponed his North American tour to give him time to recover from his health issues. His plan was to travel to Switzerland for treatment, which would last until April. Last year, he took a scary fall, which aggravated the injuries from a 2003 quad bike accident.

“I’ve never had a year off in my life! I’ve never been home this long in 50 years! It’s driving me mad, and I’m driving my family f— mad,” Osbourne recently told the Daily Mail.

Sharon Osbourne has been a mainstay on CBS’ The Talk, and is now the only remaining original panelist. Gilbert left in August 2019 to focus on other projects, including The Conners. She was replaced by Marie Osmond.

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” Gilbert said when revealing her plans to leave in April 2019. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

The Conners has become a popular one-episode stop for guest stars. Cheryl Hines, Clark Gregg, Jennifer Grey, Noel Fisher and Dan Aykroyd are among the actors who have stopped by.

