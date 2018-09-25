‘The Conners’ Fans Overjoyed at Johnny Galecki’s Return to the ‘Roseanne’ Family

Roseanne fans were delighted by Tuesday’s announcement that Johnny Galecki will reprise his role as David Healy on The Conners.

Galecki has played David, the shy and artistic Healy brother, since the original series in the 1990s. He returned last year for Roseanne season 10, where his relationship with Darlene (Sara Gilbert) was shown to be in turmoil. Now, after lots of speculation over scheduling, Galecki has been confirmed for The Conners through an Instagram photo taken on set.

Fans were delighted by the news, as Darlene and David’s status was one of the biggest loose threads left at the end of season 10. The characters share two children, as well as a whole lot of history, and David was last seen moving in with another woman nearby. Considering the show is a spin-off featuring everyone except Roseanne Conner herself, it was a huge win to see yet another familiar face join the cast.

“This just made my day!! I’m so excited and now can’t wait to watch!!!” one person commented on Instagram.

“I CANNOT BELIEVE IT!!” wrote another, along with a slew of emojis. “This is going to be AWESOME!!!”

“Yes can’t wait for it to start,” noted another, “Now even more.”

Galecki was announced alongside Juliette Lewis, who will be joining the cast as a brand new character. The two co-starred in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation many years ago, playing brother and sister. Fans were ecstatic about both of them, and many assumed Lewis would be playing Galecki’s mysterious new girlfriend.

As for Galecki’s previously fraught scheduling conflicts, they seem to have worked out. There is still no word on how much screen time he will get, but fans are hoping for more than one episode, like last season. Many also pointed out that, with The Big Bang Theory ending after this year, he could return as a part of the main cast if The Conners gets a season 2.



If the show comes back next year, Galecki could be a regular I guess with the end of TBBT — Gilles Jr. Croteau (@gillesjr68) September 25, 2018



“If the show comes back next year, Galecki could be a regular I guess with the end of TBBT,” one person tweeted.

Galecki will finish out his 12-year run as Leonard on the CBS sitcom this year, leaving him wide open for a role like this one. However, that depends heavily on the success of The Conners — a show that has divided fans after the abrupt cancellation of its predecessor, Roseanne.



The Conners premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.