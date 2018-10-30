‘The Conners’ Family Costumes Revealed Ahead of Tuesday Night’s Halloween Episode

The Conners is bringing back the original Roseanne series’ tradition of special Halloween episodes, featuring the beloved cast in unique and hilarious costumes.

Tuesday’s episode — titled “There Won’t Be Blood” — marks the first time the Roseanne follow up series will return to its roots of going all out for the spooky holiday, which will also include the introduction of Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) new boyfriend.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “It’s Halloween, the favorite time of year for the Conners, but an email from the school banning certain costumes, including Mark’s, sets off an argument between Dan and Darlene. Jackie introduces someone new to the family at the Halloween party and insists that Dan vet him, only to immediately wish that she hadn’t.”

Take a look at the elaborate costumes the family will be sporting on tonight’s all new episode.

DJ

DJ Conner (Michael Fishman) will be channeling his inner viral social media animal murderer as a Big Game Hunter.

With a fake gun and a surprisingly horrifying fake lion strapped to his back, his costume will surely turn some heads. Is it us just us or does the lion’s gaze follow you everywhere you go too?

Darlene

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is going for more realistic costume, sporting a barrel and calling herself Poor (When Poor Was Funny).

Though not as scary as DJ’s lion, the thought of having to go to the bathroom wearing that barrel sounds like something out of a horror movie all to itself. Good thing the party is most likely just at their house.

Dan

Things are starting to get a little zombie-like with Dan’s (John Goodman) Napoleon Blown-Apart.

With his heart out of his chest and an inconveniently misplaced arm, we can’t say this general will be doing much conquering, but he’s still intimidating enough to put Jackie’s new man in his place if necessary.

Jackie

Jackie is going for classic with a twist this Halloween as a Disemboweled Cheerleader.

We’re not sure if this is her old cheerleading uniform, given that it’s for Lanford High School, but we have to give props to the beloved Conner family aunt for rocking her intestines out of her body.

Becky

Becky (Lecy Goranson) probably wins the prize for most creative costume, imagining what it would be like if Sinead O’Connor got caught in the middle of the infamous Sharknado series.

If not only for how iconic this look is, we’d say that this should inspire Sharknado producers to call O’Connor to star on the next installment of the SyFy movie franchise.

Mary

There’s nothing scary about Mary’s (Jayden Rey) perfect impersonation of singer Mary J. Blige, though we have to give the series props for the funny name.

If the episode doesn’t include the youngest Conner grandchild belting one of the singer’s tunes at some point during the episode, we’ll just call it a little bit of a missed opportunity.

Harris

Kind of disappointed Harris (Emma Kenney) didn’t get her own costume preview on the series’ official Twitter account, though we can assume her spooky outfit with bloody hatchet and all is an epic addiction to the party.

Mark

Mark’s (Ames McNamara) costume is supposed to cause controversy during the episode, when the school forbids certain types of costumes.

It could be safe to assume the gender-swapping costume could raise some eyebrows, but we think this potentially Joan of Arc inspired costume is one of the Conner family’s best this year.

Geena

Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) is slowly becoming our favorite member of the Conner family with her hilarious one-liners and no-nonsense attitude, and sporting a “This Is My Costume” t-shirt to the family’s special holiday party just makes us love her even more.

Tune in to The Conners special Halloween episode Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.