‘The Conners’ Faces ‘Toxic’ Setback for Major Character’s Dream Job

The drama surrounding The Lunch Box reached a new surprising twist with Tuesday’s new episode of The Conners. The latest episode of the Roseanne spinoff series saw Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) face a difficult decision related to the beloved locale, as tensions within the family seem to be no closer to improving since Harris (Emma Kenney) moved in with her friend.

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2, Episode 8: “Lanford, Toilet of Sin”

The episode kickstarted the action with the family gathered at The Lunch Box to revisit the site’s history. With the place still in remodels, Jackie celebrated one of the town’s historians coming to work on a story on the place to create buzz of the restaurant reopening.

Becky (Lecy Goranson) arrives with the baby and a present. She found a plant outside the business with a note from Bev. In the letter, she congratulates the family for “blowing” their inheritance on another poorly-planned business idea.

Dan (John Goodman) ignores the negative energy and cheers for the new business before using a sledgehammer to open up one of the walls, where they plan to build a wood-burning oven. The hole reveals the building has a serious case of mold, however, which could threaten to delay all the project.

That night, Dan sits down with Jackie and Becky about the damage to the building. He reveals that the mold is not “deadly” but he will still have to open up all the walls to get rid of it. The estimate for the work is astronomical. He says they have to decide whether to spend their money to fix the locale, or walk away from the building for good.

With the looming decision in her mind, Jackie goes to La Casa Bonita and finds surprise solace with her high school nemesis Louise (Katey Sagal). Jackie asks her to look at her restaurant’s finances wanting to see if The Lunch Box could survive despite all its troubles. Louise says she cannot compare the two diners so she just walks away angry.

Jackie then has an anxiety-induced dream that sees the mold turning into multiple Beverlys (Estelle Parsons). She wakes at the restaurant getting a call from the reporter. She says she is not opening the restaurant due to lack of money and seems defeated.

The next day, Jackie felt sorry for herself for failing before even trying. Things turn around when Becky reveals the reporter wrote a “love letter” to The Lunch Box location asking readers to donate whatever they can to help with the renovations. The article prompted many to reveal they are excited to see the restaurant open again. The buzz leads Jackie to decide to take a chance and get The Lunch Box opened up, zombie Bevs be damned.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.