‘The Conners’ EPs Tease ‘Really Emotional’ Series Finale

The end of The Conners is fast approaching.

The ABC sitcom will be airing its series finale on Wednesday, marking the end of an era that started back in 1988 with Roseanne.

It was announced last spring that The Conners would be ending after its seventh season, consisting of just six episodes. Season 7 premiered in March, and now it’s finally time to say goodbye. Executive producer Bruce Helford didn’t share too many details with TV Insider, but he still teased, “There’s something that happens in the final episode that I don’t think has ever happened on broadcast television,” which is apparently “going to be really emotional.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard) LAURIE METCALF, NAT FAXON, SEAN ASTIN, LECY GORANSON, JOHN GOODMAN, KATEY SAGAL, SARA GILBERT, JAY R. FERGUSON, STONY BLYDEN, EMMA KENNEY

“The Conners are going to end up in places that are interesting, surprising, but ultimately satisfying,” added fellow executive producer Dave Caplan. “I don’t think we wanted a kind of ending where somebody turns off the lights and closes up shop. The Conners go on.”

Even though The Conners star Laurie Metcalf previously shared that the finale is “not completed” and isn’t “going to have a big bow tied up with the Conners,” it will still be satisfying. Plus, Helford says, “It’s true to their characters, which I think the audience of this show particularly wants.”

Six episodes may not seem like enough to wrap everything up, it sounds like it will be just enough. Fans have been watching this family for decades, and it’s a lot of closure. As for what the series finale will actually consist of, it will be two episodes, with the first one, “Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands,” centering on Dan getting support from Jackie, Becky, and Darlene, while “Mark is presented with an opportunity which leads to a major life decision. Becky and Tyler consider the next step in their relationship – joint finances.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard) LECY GORANSON, SARA GILBERT, JOHN GOODMAN

The final episode, “The Truck Stops Here,” will see Jackie preparing for a series of physical tests in an effort to rejoin the police force as Darlene confronts the insecurities in her marriage with Ben. “Dan’s deposition stirs up feelings, and final farewells are made in true Conner family fashion.”

How The Conners will end will be interesting but emotional, and it’s clear that the hour is going to be an hour that fans won’t want to miss. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye after so many years, but it seems like they will go out in true Conners fashion. Don’t miss the series finale of The Conners starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.