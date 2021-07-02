'The Chi' Actress Tabitha Brown Responds to Wendy Williams' Criticism of Her Marriage

✖

Social media star Tabitha Brown has found so much success in recent years that her husband, Chance Brown, was able to retire from the Los Angeles Police Department. Brown, 42, shared the exciting news in a video published Saturday, noting that she has accomplished a 15-year dream. While many of The Chi actress' fans joined in the celebration, there was one person not: Wendy Williams, who worried Brown's husband would become like Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. In her response on Thursday, Brown told Williams that Chance is nothing like Hunter.

On The Wendy Williams Show Thursday, Williams played a clip from Brown's Saturday video. She made it clear that she disapproved of Brown's marriage. In her video, Brown said Chance could now pursue his own dreams now that Brown is successful. Williams believed this is where their marriage could go wrong because of what happened to her. Williams was married to Hunter from 1997 until she filed for divorce in 2019. Hunter had a relationship with another woman, with whom he had a child.

Since her own marriage struggled when Williams became the money-maker, Williams predicted the same would happen for Brown. "I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment," Williams said, reports Essence. "'Live your dream'... They may invest in stuff and lose the money. They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.'"

In her response, Brown disagreed with Williams' assessment of her marriage. Brown noted that she and Cance have "struggled for a very long time together," and have "succeeded for the last couple of years together." Chance agreed to be a police officer to support Brown's dream of working in the entertainment industry and provide for their family. They agreed a long time ago that if she became famous and could afford to support the family herself, he would retire from the force and pursue his own dreams. Those dreams involve coaching children and strengthening his nonprofit.

"I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years," Brown said in her video. "I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and no's in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me... I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first."

Brown ended her video on a positive note, offering prayers to Williams and hoping she finds a new love to brighten her life. "I pray that somebody finds you, love finds you that excites you the way I’m excited for my husband to grow his business, pour into children and coach these kids and do other things he’s dreamt about," Brown said. "I pray this type of excitement and love finds you and anybody else who seems to not understand this. I pray that type of love finds you."