‘The Chase’ Fans Weigh in on Host Shake-Up

When The Chase returns to ABC in less than two months, the game show will have a new group of game show quiz stars as “chasers.” Buzzy Cohen, Brandon Blackwell and Victoria Groce will star in The Chase‘s second season, replacing James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter, and Ken Jennings. Mark Labbett, who co-hosted with The View‘s Sara Haines, is also not returning. The cast shake-up had fans buzzing since ABC announced the change on March 15.

The Chase is inspired by a U.K. game show of the same name, where teams of three contestants challenge quiz show geniuses known as “chasers” at the show’s beginning. The contestants’ own trivia skills are challenged when they face a chaser. The series initially ran on Game Show Network from 2013 to 2015, with Labbett and Brooke Burns as hosts. ABC revived the show last year, with Haines joining Labbett as the co-host. The Chase Season 3 will debut on Tuesday, May 3. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

Jennings’ decision to leave The Chase led to widespread speculation that he would become the permanent Jeopardy! host. The beloved former Jeopardy! champion has been sharing hosting duties for the show this season with Mayim Bialik. Jennings recently hosted his 100th Jeopardy! episode.

‘Sad that Mark Labbett won’t be returning’

Sad that @MarkLabbett won't be returning – forever the greatest Chaser – got me in love with this show on GSN with Brooke Burns. Hope he gets invited back next season.

Victoria & Brandon will be welcomed additions to the chasers chair and look forward to what carnage they cause. — Michael Tartaglia (@mjtags11) March 15, 2022

While The Chase is losing one Jeopardy! host, it is gaining another with Cohen, who was among those who hosted briefly during the 2020-2021 season. Blackwell has competed on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Million Second Quiz, and the U.K.’s University Challenge. Groce is considered one of the best quizzers globally and finished third in the 2020 World Quizzing Championships.

‘Victoria and Brandon are great picks’

Victoria and Brandon are great picks: they aren't really known outside the trivia world, but still have strong personalities and fit right in.



Buzzy is also going to be fun, but I like how they're trying to step away from people only known for Jeopardy! — 9821 (@GameshowFan9821) March 15, 2022

Fans were not the only ones surprised by the news. “Gutted to not be invited back but really excited at the new lineup. Am expecting Brandon and Victoria to wow America,” Labbett tweeted.

‘So psyched to see Victoria Groce up in that Chaser seat’

I am SO psyched to see Victoria Groce up in that Chaser seat. America, prepare to fall in love with the toughest, most delightful quizzer in the world. — YinzerSpice (@YinzerSpice) March 15, 2022

Scroll on to see how fans reacted to the news and how they believe this will affect Jennings’ future.

‘Jeopardy!’ fans hope this means Jennings will be the permanent host

From what others are saying…I will miss you on The Chase…loved your interaction with the contestants…hopefully this means you got the Jeopardy job full time! — Mbh27 (@Mbh271) March 15, 2022

“Ken, please let this mean that you’re going to be the permanent host of regular season game play [Jeopardy!]. As much as I enjoy you on [The Chase], you have done an excellent job hosting Jeopardy!, and I would be thrilled to see you hosting it each weekday permanently,” one fan tweeted to Jennings.

‘I am going to miss The Beast so much!’

I am going to miss The Beast so much!! Although I like and admire all current chasers, when I watch re-runs I go directly to the episodes with Mark and James first. — Janice Conklin (@JanConklin002) March 16, 2022

“My two favorite chasers are leaving! At least I can still see Ken on Jeopardy & the “Beast” on The Game Show Network reruns. I wish them both well,” one viewer wrote.

‘Looking forward to the new season!’

Looking forward to the new season! Sadly we’ll definitely

miss Mark and Ken. We love Sara! ❤️Glad she is coming back! — Sharon Riley (@Ladydc1993) March 16, 2022

“The Chase is a FUN show to watch, and having new people enhances the entertainment.Thanks for renewing,” one fan wrote.