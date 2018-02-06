NBC’s Olympics Special Replaces ‘The Brave’

If you expect to see The Brave on NBC Monday night, you will be disappointed. The network is airing an Olympics special instead of the military drama.

The Brave ended its 13-episode freshman run on Jan. 29. Since the Anne Heche-starring series earned low ratings, despite a post-Voice timeslot, the peacock decided early on to not put in a “back nine” episode order.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even when airing against a repeat of ABC’s The Good Doctor, last week’s finale was not a big audience draw. According to Deadline, the finale logged just 3.9 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating. The audience total was up 15 percent over the week before, but the demo rating was flat.

The Brave was one of three military-themed dramas to debut in the 2017-2018 TV season and only one was a success. CBS’ SEAL Team did well enough to earn a full season in October.

The third was The CW’s Valor, which finished its own 13-episode run the same night as The Brave. The CW series had just 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating.

The Brave starred Heche, Mike Vogel and Natacha Karam and focuses on a military Special Ops squad and their director in Washington. Although it was not a success, NBC executives said they were still proud of the final product.

“Dean Georgaris and our executive producers and cast have created a compelling drama, with top-notch production values, that have captured the intense pressure facing our military personnel in the field and the analysts back home in their unrelenting fight to protect our freedom,” Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in November. “We couldn’t be prouder of the work they all do.”

Episodes of The Brave are available at NBC.com with a cable or satellite log-in.

NBC does not have to immediately worry about replacing The Brave for two weeks. The 2018 Winter Olympics begin on Friday and continue until Sunday, Feb. 25.

On Feb. 26, the new cycle of The Voice begins. Good Girls, which stars Retta, Christina Hendricks and Parenthood‘s Mae Whitman, takes over The Brave‘s 10 p.m. ET timeslot.