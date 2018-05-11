‘The Brave’ Canceled After 1 Season at NBC

The Brave, a military drama staring Anne Heche and Mike Vogel, has been cancelled by NBC after only one season.

According to Variety, the freshman drama averaged less than 5 million viewers after 13 episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show centered around a team of elite military operatives who execute very dangerous missions with the help of advanced surveillance techniques. They travelled all over the globe to utilize their skills in life-saving situations.

In addition to Heche and Vogel, the series also stared, Tate Ellington, Demetrius Grosse, Natacha Karam, Noah Mills, Sofia Pernas, and Hadi Tabbal.

None of the cast appear to have commented on the cancellation at this time, but the shows creator, Dean Georgaris, tweeted out, “Thanks to all of you for your support. The network called me an hour ago. They were very gracious and I’m grateful for the chance they took in putting us on the air. Sorry there won’t be more BRAVE.”

Thanks to all of you for your support. The network called me an hour ago. They were very gracious and I’m grateful for the chance they took in putting us on the air. Sorry there won’t be more BRAVEA. https://t.co/ijLIAq3mee — Dean Georgaris (@DeanGeorgaris) May 11, 2018

Many of Georgaris’ followers tweeted back at him and shared their feelings on the news, with one person writing, “Dean, your show was brilliant. Cast and crew amazing. I’m so sorry. I am however glad we got at least the one season – [The Brave] will stay with us forever!”

“Dean, you, the cast [and] crew made something special – you changed peoples lives in a real & fundamental way,” another complimented. “I don’t know that there is any higher achievement in art. I’m looking forward to covering wherever & whatever comes next for you & the uber-talented cast.”

“I’m can’t even begin to describe how heartbroken I am right now, Dean. Thank you for creating this beautiful show that touched so many hearts,” someone else said. “Sending much love to the cast and crew right now. [The Brave] will always have a huge place in my heart.”

NBC’s cancellation of The Brave comes on the heels of the network announcing that they also cancelled the action series Taken, after only two seasons. That shows was based on the Liam Neeson film series of the same name, and featured the main character, Bryan Mills in his younger years as a former Green Beret and CIA operative.