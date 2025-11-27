The Bluey Thanksgiving Balloon Pop, Explained

Bluey, the beloved canine character, flew high in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday. However, the cartoon’s previous outing was nearly disastrous.

On Thanksgiving Eve 2024, the Bluey balloon popped during inflation, nearly ruining Thanksgiving for tons of kids watching in person and on TV. However, parade organizers scrambled into action to save the day!

Gilma Avalos (L) and Kay Angrum (R)observze balloons being inflated ahead of the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: NBC New York)

The Bluey Balloon Popped Mid-Inflation

Based on footage and a report from NBC New York, the Bluey balloon popped in some capacity. Onlookers, including young Bluey fans who were watching, were scared by the moment.

“We did hear a pop,” NBC New York’s Gilma Avalos said during live coverage. “We’ve got to say, it scared a couple of the kids.” Avalos noted at the time that organizers were hopeful about patching up the giant balloon version of Bluey, the cartoon Blue Heeler that is one of the most popular cartoon characters in the world.

A Patch Luckily Got Bluey in the Air

Luckily for Bluey fans, parade organizers repaired the balloon in time for it to fly for the Thursday event. Late Thanksgiving Eve, journalist Oliya Scootercaster reported on X, “After Bluey Balloon popped during inflation this afternoon, it has now been restored and is expected to be at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Scootercaster shared footage of the floating Bluey balloon alongside the post.

Bluey by BBC is seen during 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s)

Based on photos and footage from the parade, the patch job worked. Bluey was still flying high throughout the parade.

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

(Credit: NBC / Peacock)

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was scheduled to air on NBC two times on Thursday, with the live broadcast already concluded. The network has now shifted over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. ET. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is also simulcasting coverage.